Climate documentary ‘Saving Walden’s World’ screens at MCC Wednesday, discussion with director to follow

McHenry County College will host a screening of “Saving Walden’s World,” a film that explores themes of ethics, gender, sustainable societies, population, social justice and healthcare, at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Luecht Auditorium, 8900 US Hwy. 14 in Crystal Lake.

According to the film’s website, “Saving Walden’s World” follows Jim Merkel as he sets off to three earth-efficient societies: Cuba, Slovenia and Kerala, India, in search of clues to save the world his son Walden will inherit. Along the way he encounters a force he believes could recover planetary balance – powerful women.

The film showing is free and open to the public. Merkel will be available for discussion and questions following each showing. To learn more about the movie, visit savingwaldensworld.org. Those interested in attending can register here.