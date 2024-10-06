C-G’s Jameson Tenopir wins St. Charles North Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys cross country

St. Charles North Invite: Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir wasn’t sure if he could keep up with the lead pack after the first mile at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve. But in the end it was the pack that couldn’t keep up with him.

The Trojans junior used a big surge in the second half of the race to break away from Wheaton Warrenville South’s Josiah Narayanan and win in 14:48.71. Narayanan was second in 15:06.46.

“As the race strung out, I just kept feeling better and better,” Tenopir said. “Going into the last hill, I just started kicking and had more left than anyone else.”

Tenopir ended up making the definitive pass on Narayanan at the 2-mile mark and never looked back. His final mile split of 4:56.91 was 10 seconds faster than any other runner.

“I saw I had more momentum than him going up that last hill, so I just surged past and felt really good,” Tenopir said. “Once I got to the top, I knew there was so much downhill left, so I just let [that] carry me the rest of the way.”

Crystal Lake Souths’ Joe Gonzalez took 13th with a time of 15:52.97.

Peoria Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won race with a time of 14:42.30. Edwardsville’s Gavin Rodgers (14:45.30) was runner-up. McHenry’s Nate Martin was 17th and Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick was 30th.

Huntley placed seventh, McHenry was 16th, Hampshire was 22nd and Jacobs was 23rd.

Girls cross country

Peoria Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Huntley captured the Class 3A team title. Hampshire took fourth, Jacobs was 13th and McHenry was 18th.

Huntley’s Haley Rahman was ninth, Aspen Maldonado was 13th, Morgan Sauber was 14th and Isabella Ciesla was 18th. Hampshire’s Reese Long was 26th.

Crystal Lake South took runner-up in the Class 1A/2A race. Olivia Pinta was 11th, Caroline Lucas was 15th and Victoria Pinta was 18th.

St. Charles North Invite: At LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles, Cary-Grove’s Olivia Parker was 24th and Isabella Limburg was 28th.

Boys soccer

Huntley 0, Geneva 0: At Huntley, Jeremiah Reynolds (one save) and Devin Concha (two saves) combined for a shutout for the Red Raiders (8-6-3).

Crystal Lake South 1, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, Josh Moreno scored off an assist from Will Prus as the Gators defeated the Spartans in nonconference action.

Patryk Pocica made three saves for South (9-7) and Noah Dunteman had one in the shutout.

Dundee-Crown 1, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Hugo Arista scored off an assist from Mauricio Ruiz, and the Chargers (6-9) picked up a nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Manuel Hernandez had four saves for D-C.

Glenbard West 2, McHenry 1: At Glen Ellyn, the Warriors fell in a nonconference game to the Hilltoppers.

Volleyball

Mother McAuley Asics Challenge: At Chicago, Huntley finished 1-2 on Day 2 of the tournament. The Red Raiders lost to Berkley (Fla.) 19-25, 25-18, 25-9 and New Trier 25-23, 25-20 and defeated Downers Grove North 26-24, 25-17.

Georgia Watson had 26 kills and 16 digs in three matches, Abby Whitehouse posted 31 assists and 10 digs, and Sienna Robertson tossed in 16 kills. Mari Rodriguez had 16 digs and eight aces and Emily Ernst had 24 assists and three aces.

Girls tennis

Glenbard East Invite: At Lombard, Huntley placed first at the sectional-style meet with the singles and doubles championship matches featuring all Red Raiders.

