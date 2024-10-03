Boys golf: McHenry wins Class 3A regional title, Woodstock North co-op’s Brady Yergens earns medalist honors

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford on Wednesday, McHenry claimed the regional championship with a 329, and Woodstock North co-op’s Brady Yergens earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74.

McHenry won by six shots over Hononegah (335) and Woodstock North co-op (335). Hononegah was runner-up with a lower fifth score. All three teams advance to Monday’s Jacobs Sectional at Randall Oaks in West Dundee.

McHenry was led by Dane Currie (80) in third place. Alex LaShelle (81) was fifth, Noah Than (83) was eighth and Kyle Maness (85) was 13th.

Woodstock North co-op also received counting scores from Collin Stock (13th, 85), Brett Neuhart (18th, 86), and Colin Karner (26th, 90).

Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional: At Senica’s Oak Ridge in La Salle, Burlington Central was runner-up with a 301, falling one shot short of regional champion Ottawa (300).

[ Photos: Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional golf tournament ]

All six of the Rockets’ golfers shot in the 70s to qualify for Monday’s Kaneland Sectional at Hughes Creek in Elburn.

Central’s Tyler Samaan was the runner-up with a 73 and Matthew Zierk took third with a 74. Ottawa’s Chandler Creedon was medalist with a 72.

“I’ll take my score, but I know I can play much better and hitting only two fairways all day had me scrambling way too much,” said Samaan, who was a part of Central’s state qualifier last year that finished ninth.

“I guess while I’m not overly happy with how I played myself, I’m really happy that we get to advance as a team. Now the hope is we can all play well next week and advance again to state. That would be awesome.”

Matthew Kowalik and Cam Sarallo both tied for sixth with 77s to round out the scoring for Central. Tommy Wyse (78) tied for eighth and Ben Chesney (79) was 11th.

Class 2A Carmel Regional: At White Deer Run in Vernon Hills, Prairie Ridge finished runner-up with a 322 to advance to Monday’s Kaneland Sectional.

Host Carmel won the team title with a 320 and Grayslake Central (330) was third. Johnsburg (352) tied for seventh and Richmond-Burton (393) took ninth.

Prairie Ridge’s Payton Harlow, Jack Dahlem and Jimmy Berg tied for fourth with 80s. JJ Lee (82) was 11th for the Wolves.

Advancing as individuals were Johnsburg’s Nathan Frost (14th, 83) and Riley Johnson (19th, 84).

Class 2A Freeport Regional: At Park Hills in Freeport, Crystal Lake South’s Mason Zimmerman tied for eighth with an 88 to advance to Monday’s Kaneland Sectional.

Zimmerman was one of three Gators to advance. Joining him will be Andrew Mitchell (93) and Jack Wilcox (93), who tied for 21st.

Marengo also had three qualifiers: Alex Johnson (15th, 90), Max Broughton (20th, 92) and Michael Gieseke (27th, 94), who took the final spot in a playoff.

South finished fourth as a team with a 371, 19 shots behind third-place finisher Belvidere North (352). Boylan won with a 334.

Marengo (373) was fifth and Harvard (430) was ninth.

• The Times sports reporter Brian Hoxsey contributed to this report.