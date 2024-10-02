‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ a must-see for Potterheads

Julia Nightingale (portraying Delphi Diggory, from left), Aidan Close (Scorpius Malfoy) and Emmet Smith (Albus Potter) appear in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" through Feb. 1. (Matthew Murphy/Matthew Murphy)

If you’re a “Harry Potter” fan – because of the series of best-selling books by J.K. Rowling and/or the eight hit films from 2001-2011 – you’ve probably been eagerly awaiting the Tony Award-winning stage play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” coming to Chicago as the first stop on a national tour.

Following the play’s premiere in London eight years ago, and after it won six Tony Awards – including Best Play – during its Broadway run, is the Chicago version worth the wait? My answer is a definite yes, and I’m not even a Potterhead. In my opinion, this “Cursed Child” is blessed: with amazing special effects, a twist-filled plot, plenty of humor and new/familiar characters that will entertain every Harry Potter fan.

The North American tour of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" plays through Feb. 1. (Photo provided by Matthew Murphy)

The more you know of Harry, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Professor McGonagall, Hermione Granger and the others who make up that magical world, and the more you know of key events in the stories, the more you’ll thoroughly enjoy this new stage production.

In “Cursed Child,” which takes place 19 years after the events of the final movie, we meet Harry (John Skelley), Ron (Matt Mueller), Hermione (Ebony Blake) and Draco (Benjamin Thys) as the Potterhead fan favorites who are now parents of teens arriving for their first year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry and Ginny (Trish Lindstrom) have a son, Albus (Emmet Smith), who’s named after late Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore; Ron and Hermione have a daughter, Rose (Naiya Vanessa McCalla); Draco, a widower who had many a run-in with Harry when they were both youths, has a son, Scorpius (Aidan Close), who quickly bonds with Albus Potter, against Harry’s wishes.

The North American tour of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" plays through Feb. 1. (Matthew Murphy/Matthew Murphy)

When you get your Playbill, the cast page has a prominent “Spoiler Alert” that suggests that if you don’t want to know all the characters featured in the play, you shouldn’t read the cast list until after the performance. I echo that sentiment, so you fully can enjoy the surprise appearances of several characters from the Potter novels.

A bit of show history is in order. When the play opened in London – and when it debuted in New York before COVID – it was divided into Part One and Part Two, each showing in repertory (you might see Part One in the afternoon and Part Two in the evening with a dinner break in between). In the post-COVID return of the play to Broadway, it was shortened to a one-part play, so an almost three-hour show (including intermission) is what you will see at the Nederlander Theatre.

Not having seen the two-part version, I’m not sure what was cut, but what’s left is a very entertaining story: Albus – who resents being Harry’s son because of all the expectations that go along with that parentage – and Scorpius, who’s very different from his own father, have their own magical adventure, which could affect the past, present and future.

Delphi Diggory (Julia Nightingale), niece to Amos Diggory (Chicago’s own Larry Yando, whom countless audience members have seen over the years as Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre “Christmas Carol”), also gets to join them in their endeavors. Amos has been grieving, angry that his son Cedric had to die during the years Harry was a student at Hogwarts. “Too many people have died for the boy who lived (Harry),” according to Amos.

Did all of them have to die? Will the actions of Albus, Scorpius and Delphi change things for the better or cause more deaths? You’ll have to see this “Cursed Child” to find out.

Why should you get a ticket? Among many reasons, you’ll love the:

• Truly stunning special effects, including mid-air fights, visibly undulating waves of energy, and a bookcase with stories that literally suck you in

• Exciting plot that has more twists and turns than any Great America roller coaster

• Laughs, scares and heart-felt interactions throughout the show, thanks to a very talented ensemble

One additional note: the first series of scenes felt rushed and short (including a human Sorting Hat deciding the right Hogwarts house for Rose, Scorpius and Albus). Don’t let that deter you. When the plot kicks into high gear, the performances – as directed by John Tiffany – and the illusions and magic designed by Jamie Harrison will keep you on the edge of your seat. This is a magical show that can be enjoyed by any Tom, Dick or (especially) Harry.

(Play intended for ages 8 and older.)

