Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk, Crystal Lake Central claim titles at tight Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional

Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk watches his tee shot on the ninth hole at the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

WEST DUNDEE – It took 21 holes to get it done, but Hampshire junior Riley Kagel can finally say he’s a sectional qualifier.

Kagel, Dundee-Crown senior Jared Russell and Cary-Grove senior Brock Iverson each competed for the final two advancing individual spots at the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional on Wednesday at Randall Oaks after all three finished with 86s.

[ Photos: IHSA Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional golf tournament ]

After Russell made it through on the first playoff hole, it took two more to determine the final qualifier.

Kagel made a putt for par, while Iverson’s par putt sailed long. The playoff started on No. 1, then moved to No. 9 and, finally, No. 10.

“I was a little nervous when he hit it 60 yards past me,” Kagel said of his drive on No. 10. “But it feels great. I wanted to go and miss another day of school, so I guess I get that.”

Wednesday’s regional tournament featured plenty of close calls, with Crystal Lake Central capturing the team title with a score of 317. Huntley (319) finished runner-up and Jacobs (320) took the third qualifying spot for Monday’s Jacobs Sectional, just beating Hampshire (320) on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Hampshire junior Nolan Adamczyk earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72. Central senior Jack Bice (74) finished second and Jacobs senior Braden Behrens (76) took third. Tying for fourth were Crystal Lake Central sophomore Max Sinha and Hampshire senior Seth Gillie with 77s.

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Crystal Lake Central, which won its first regional championship since 2020, also got counting scores from sophomore Tommy Laird (12th, 81) and seniors Conor Naughton and Charlie Polash, who had 85s and tied for 20th. Sophomore Asher Johnson (86) also placed in the top 25.

“The goal is to keep playing and get the whole team to state,” said Bice, who last year went to state as an individual and took 33rd. “I’m just excited to keep playing with my guys. Max is one of three sophomores on our team that we can count on.”

Sinha, the Tigers’ fourth golfer, came through with his best 18-hole score of the season. Sinha said he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and wasn’t sure how his day would go when he woke up in the morning.

“It’s been kind of hard trying to get ready, but I knew I wanted to come through for my school,” Sinha said. “I woke up this morning tight. I was actually using Biofreeze every couple of holes just to keep everything kind of loose up there. I’m really happy I was able to push through.”

Adamczyk became the second golfer in a row from the Whip-Purs to win a regional title after graduate Eric Brown had the low score at last year’s meet. Adamczyk, who made three birdies on the front nine and one on the back, was runner-up at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament last week with a 70.

“I kept playing my game, just kept staying aggressive,” Adamczyk said. “I was trying to keep my focus, I didn’t check the scoreboard that much except for the last couple of holes. I wanted to get back some revenge for getting second at conference. That kind of fueled me today.”

Huntley’s Austin Matich watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Huntley was led by senior Taig Bhathal and junior Austin Matich, who tied for sixth with 88s. Sophomore Nathan Haisch, the team’s No. 6, took 10th with an 80. Junior Jack Policheri and sophomore Carson Elder tied for 15th with 83s. Junior Gray Birkmeier (86) also placed in the top 25.

With lots of talented teams at the regional, golfers had to be at their best in order to move on.

“There’s definitely pressure. A lot of the Fox Valley teams got a lot better this year so it’s always tough,” Bhathal said. “Seeing them so many times before just builds the pressure. Even though we got sixth [at conference], we definitely succeeded with what we wanted to do.”

After Behrens’ 76, Jacobs also got counting scores from sophomore Chase Garden (10th, 80), senior Barrett Rennell (12th, 81), freshman Logan Henning (15th, 83) and senior Noah Deremo (15th, 83). Luke Johnson (32nd) added an 89.

Jacobs’ fifth score was four shots lower than Hampshire, last year’s regional champion, to take the third qualifying spot.

Windy conditions gave golfers trouble, especially early.

“It was crazy out there today,” Behrens said. “Chips were hard, putts were hard. I had to get used to it. After that, I got back into it. My drive was on point on the back nine. I made an eagle on No. 11, so it was a great round.”

Also advancing as individuals were C-G junior Conner Lentz (sixth, 78) and senior Joey Boldt (ninth, 79), D-C senior Kai Klancnik (14th, 82), C-G senior Thomas Miranda (15th, 83), Hampshire freshman Will Harkin (20th, 85) and D-C senior Ethan Ward (20th, 85).

Monday’s sectional is back at Randall Oaks.

“Next week, I’m just hoping to make the cut and make it to state,” Lentz said. “I know I can play better. There’s a lot of pressure, but you’ve got to ignore that, be in the moment and play your game.”