Rifle salute will honor veteran of Korean and Vietnam wars in Lake in the Hills Sunday

FILE - A three-rifle volley will take place during a memorial service Sunday in Lake in the Hills for a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A memorial service that includes a three-rifle volley, a type of military gun salute, is due to take place Sunday afternoon in Lake in the Hills.

Police said the special service is in honor of a veteran of the US Army who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Authorities said they wanted to notify the public in case they hear the sounds of gunfire during the service, which is expected to occur between 2:45 and 4 p.m. Sunday. The three-rifle volley involves the firing of blank cartridges into the air three times to honor the deceased veteran. The sound is expected to be loudest near the 100 block of Hilltop Drive and around Woods Creek Lake.

Police did not identify the late veteran but said the person lived in Lake in the Hills for more than 50 years.