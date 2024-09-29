MCC’s Education to Empowerment scholarship program to hold fall luncheon Oct. 3

The Education to Empowerment scholarship and mentoring program at McHenry County College will host its fourth annual EmpowerHER luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at The District in Richmond. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

The Education to Empowerment scholarship and mentoring program at McHenry County College will host its fourth annual EmpowerHER luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at The District in Richmond.

In addition to lunch and a program, the event will feature a silent auction, complimentary bar and opportunities to interact with other attendees. Proceeds from the event will go toward E2E scholarships for MCC students.

Last year, more than 125 women attended the event and raised more than $20,000 for E2E.

Education to Empowerment’s mission is to empower students to reach their fullest potential and achieve economic independence through education, mentoring, and financial support, according to an MCC news release. The E2E scholarship provides $10,000 in funding for each student that can be applied toward tuition, books, and fees for a recipient’s last year at MCC and first year at an accredited four-year institution. E2E originally began in 2013 with the goal of bringing together 100 women in McHenry County. To date, the E2E program has awarded $720,000 in scholarships to 77 MCC students.

The luncheon is $55 per person. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit mchenry.edu/rsvp.