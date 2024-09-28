McHenry County Conservation District news: Making nature accessible to everyone

Nature is for everyone, and McHenry County Conservation District is committed to providing access for all, including those with disabilities. This year, the District will host its annual OAKtober Big Woods Planting Party at Coral Woods Conservation Area in Marengo on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature an accessible tree planting area using Access Trax mobility matting to allow for individuals with mobility aids or those needing flat surfaces to participate in this activity.

While the Conservation District has many sites that feature accessible trails, campsites, fishing piers, picnic shelters and restrooms, the District continues to look for ways to make all activities more inclusive.

“Experiencing nature by visiting a site is one thing, but giving back to nature through volunteering really creates this deeper relationship and connection to the land, plants and animals that we crave. Whether it be planting a tree in the soil or collecting native prairie seed to be used on a future restoration, we want that opportunity to be available to everyone,” says Jackie Bero, stewardship ecologist.

In 2020, she and other members of the District’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee posed a question to staff: “How do we make a tree planting more accessible?” After looking through a variety of suggestions, the committee decided to hold its first accessible planting in 2021 using resources the District already had. Staff arranged snowmobile matting that is used to protect bridges in the winter. It was placed on fairly level ground from a paved area to several planting spots. However, 50 feet of this matting weighed 500 pounds, requiring additional equipment to move. So while this solution did work, it was not feasible as a long-term option.

After continuing to research alternatives, the team discovered Access Trax matting, a versatile option consisting of 3-by-3-feet squares that can be assembled like a puzzle. The matting was first introduced at a volunteer event, a bird watching program with Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association (NISRA), last year’s Big Woods Planting Party and, most recently, a seed collection day.

Moving forward, as site amenities are updated and maintained, the District hopes to increase accessibility where possible. This fall, work began on a 1-mile paved trail and second accessible fishing pier around Lake Atwood at The Hollows Conservation Area, one of the District’s most popular sites. This project is funded by an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). A second concurrent project includes the installation of a new accessible canoe and kayak launch, made possible by a Boat Access Area Development grant from IDNR and donations to McHenry County Conservation Foundation.

In addition to these site improvements and the Access Trax matting, the Conservation District is also exploring other avenues to increase accessibility and reduce barriers. One project staff members are currently working on is researching all-terrain wheelchairs.

“We want to go beyond the basics of ADA compliance and have options for all community members,” Bero states. “People have always been part of nature – it is only in recent history we’ve seen ourselves as being apart from it. Having an active relationship with the natural world is good for us physically, mentally and spiritually. We want to make sure everyone has the chance to build that relationship with nature.”