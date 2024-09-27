Trail link between Moraine Hills State Park and Prairie Trail is aim of McHenry County land buy efforts

A biker uses the Prairie Trail bridge spanning Rakow Road in Crystal Lake. Prairie Trail users could soon be able to access the Moraine Hills State Park system. (Sarah Nader)

Prairie Trail users in the McHenry area could soon be able to venture over to Moraine Hills State Park without needing to share the road with cars.

McHenry County is working to acquire land to build a connection between the Prairie Trail, runs north-south throughout McHenry County, and the start of the state park trail system at the intersection of Charles J. Miller Highway and River Road east of McHenry. The distance between the two points is about 2 miles, but most of that already has sidewalk and paths.

The McHenry County Board Transportation Committee advanced a land acquisition agreement for a trail connection Wednesday. The proposed path would run parallel to Bull Valley Road east to the Route 31 intersection. Bull Valley Road becomes Charles J. Miller Highway at the intersection.

The Prairie Trail has connections to Hebron and the Ridgefield Trace path, which links Crystal Lake and Woodstock. The distance between the Prairie Trail and the Route 31 intersection is just over three-quarters of a mile, but there is already existing sidewalk and pathway along Charles J. Miller Highway from Route 31 to River Road.

County documents indicate the funds for the land acquisition have already been earmarked through the five-year transportation plan. The cost for the land acquisition is just over $366,000 while the total project is expected to cost nearly $8.8 million. The county’s share is $4.225 million, according to county records.

The Transportation Committee did not discuss the proposal before voting on it. The land acquisition will go before the full county board for a final vote next month.