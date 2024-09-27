McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett will run for 3rd term in April

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024, at Veteran's Memorial Park in McHenry. He announced Thursday he will run for mayor again next year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett announced via his public-facing Facebook page that he plans to run for the seat again in the April 1 municipal elections.

He also shared that post to a candidate page created Wednesday, Re-Elect Wayne Jett for Mayor 2025.

In the announcement, Jett called his eight-year tenure as mayor “an incredible journey.”

“I know I haven’t accomplished everything I set out to do, and I acknowledge the mistakes I’ve made along the way. But who hasn’t?” Jett wrote.

Jett has bumped heads and voiced frustration with some of the City Council members in recent months. A proposal he championed allowing open alcohol containers in specific downtown areas in the summer months was shot down in February when six alderpersons indicated they would not support an ordinance. Developer Shodeen Group is expected to finalize dissolution of a “standstill agreement” with the city at its Oct. 7 meeting after the council shot down plans for downtown apartments, a hotel, parking and restaurant space.

State of McHenry McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett delivers a speech and presentation during the State of McHenry luncheon on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at The Vixen in downtown McHenry. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

“My frustration has been 100% in regard to being professional to applicants or businesses who are looking to build or bring something to our community. We don’t all have to agree on the project or item but to do it in a way that is professional to show that McHenry is the place to do business over surrounding communities,” Jett wrote in a text to the Northwest Herald.

“I feel like me stepping away would be doing a disservice to the community as a whole,” Jett wrote.

First elected to the seat in 2017, he replaced Sue Low-Meyer. Meyer, who had been mayor since 2003, did not run again. Jett, who ran on a platform economic development and revitalization, faced off with another former mayor, Steve Cuda, winning with a 67% to 33% margin.

“What truly matters is my unwavering commitment to our town and its residents. I hope you’ve seen my passion for engaging with our community and fostering the vibrant, active environment we all desire,” Jett wrote in his announcement.

In addition to the mayoral seat, the 1st, 3rd and 5th Ward aldermanic seats and the city clerk office will also appear on the April 1 ballot. So far no one else has publicly declared a run for mayor.