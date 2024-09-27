Man stole thousands from women in Algonquin who thought they were helping needy kids, authorities say

A Chicago man is accused of swindling two women in an Algonquin retail area by asking them to donate money to help “underprivileged youths” and then, unbeknownst to the women, increasing their donations, authorities allege.

Armarion McNeal, 25, of the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue, is charged in two separate cases with theft by deception of between $500 and $10,000, Class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County court.

If convicted, sentencing on a Class 3 felony can range from probation to five years in prison.

McNeal is accused of committing this offense in the area of retail centers along Randall Road on May 10 and May 17, according to court records. He made his initial appearance in court Thursday, where Judge Jeffrey Hirsch denied the state’s petition to detain McNeal in county jail.

At 4 p.m. on May 10, McNeal allegedly asked a woman in a retail area on Randall Road for “donations to support college funds for underprivileged youths,” according to the criminal complaint. The woman donated $20 using her debit card on which McNeal allegedly put the transaction through for $1,700, according to the complaint.

At 1 p.m. on May 17, McNeal allegedly used a similar story with another person. He told a woman he was “requesting donations to support the youth.” The woman agreed to donate $10, but McNeal allegedly put the transaction through for $1,000, the criminal complaint said.

Assistant Sate’s Attorney Anthony Marin said while McNeal was out on pretrial release on the alleged May 10 offense an investigation was underway. That investigation lead to a woman identifying McNeal in a photo line up as the person who committed the same alleged offense on May 17.

He is approaching “total strangers in a public way” asking for money “for charity,” Marin said.

Marin argued McNeal is a flight risk. McNeal, first arrested June 25 in the May 10 case, has no ties to McHenry County and the court had already issued an arrest warrant when he did not appear in court on July 30 in that first case.

In asking McNeal be detained, Marin said it is “hard to see what [conditions] can be ordered to ensure he will return] to court on his cases.

The warrant was quashed when McNeal did appear in court Wednesday and was taken into custody again on the May 17 charge, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger.

McNeal also is currently on probation for a conviction in Cook County for being in the possession of a stolen vehicle, Marin said.

Giesinger argued McNeal could be released with conditions that would ensure he would return to court, including electronic monitoring and GPS. He also noted he is not charged with a violent offense.

Hirsch addressed McNeal’s past criminal cases including one that he was sentenced to a year in prison. He said the state proved he committed the alleged offenses, but agreed with Giesinger that he could be released with conditions to ensure he returns to court. Hirsch ordered McNeal not commit anymore crimes, be fitted with electronic monitoring and be under the direct supervision of court services. He also imposed a curfew requiring McNeal be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., an order said.

Hirsch agreed McNeal did miss a court date in McHenry County on the May 10 case, but also said he did return 14 days later. He lives with family in Chicago and has a job and the judge said he did not want to “impair his ability to work.”

However, Hirsch told McNeal: “Sir, but you have to stop coming around here. By that I mean retail and public areas.”

His next court date is Oct. 31.