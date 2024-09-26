Huntley Area Lions Club to hold Fall Fest Pancake Breakfast, Sweetest Day rose sale

The Huntley Area Lions Club’s all-you-can-eat Fall Fest Pancake Breakfast will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Cosman Cultural Center, 12015 Mill St., Huntley.

A breakfast including pancakes, sausage links, applesauce, bakery goods, coffee, tea, juice and milk will be available. A pancake topping bar will be provided, and carryouts are available. The breakfast is $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger eat for free with a paying adult. The event also will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets can be bought at the door or from any Huntley Area Lions Club member. All proceeds will help fund projects to help the visually and hearing impaired.

The event is held in conjunction with Huntley’s Fall Fest, which takes place Friday through Sunday at Deicke Park, 12012 Mill St. Visit the Huntley Fall Fest website for more information on the event, which has free admission: huntleyfallfest.com.

Sweetest Day rose sale

The Huntley Area Lions Club also is taking orders for its 23rd annual Rose Day sale in time for Sweetest Day on Oct. 19. The roses will be delivered Oct. 18 and 19. The cost this year will be $15 per dozen, and they will be delivered to your door.

To order, call Jim Graves at 847-515-3036, Joe Render at 847-890-8881 or any other Huntley Area Lions Club member.

The proceeds will be used for local projects, such as eyeglasses for those in need, McHenry County Police Charities’ “Shop with a Cop” program, Camp Lions for children with sight and hearing impairment, the Grafton Food Pantry, the Huntley Area Public Library and other programs for youth and those in need.