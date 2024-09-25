Volleyball: Hampshire continues torrid stretch, sweeps Crystal Lake Central

Hampshire's Peyton Wurtz, Jorah Rutter, Kylie Lambert and Elizabeth King celebrate winning the first set of their Fox Valley Conference match against Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire put an exclamation point on the first half of the Fox Valley Conference season Tuesday night, upending last year’s runner-up Crystal Lake Central 27-25, 25-21.

But if you ask the Whip-Purs, who are 14-1 over their past 15 matches, they knew long ago that this could be a special year.

[ Photos: Crystal Lake Central vs. Hampshire FVC volleyball ]

“Our first match of the season, we knew,” said Hampshire senior setter Jorah Rutter, an Eastern Illinois commit. “When we came out and beat McHenry in two [sets] it just showed what we’re capable of. That we’re here and we’re going to be someone to watch out for.”

Teams are no longer surprised by the big-play ability of the Whips, who already have more wins than last year when they finished 19-17 and in the middle of the pack in the FVC at 9-9.

Hampshire (21-3, 7-2 FVC) and Central (13-4, 6-3) went into their match tied for second in the FVC, one loss behind conference leader Huntley. The Whips stayed there after Huntley topped Burlington Central 25-17, 24-26, 25-13 on Tuesday. Prairie Ridge also has two losses in the FVC.

Hampshire's Jorah Rutter sets the ball during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match against Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake Central could not get into any offensive rhythm against Hampshire, which had five aces in the first set.

“They serve really, really well, and that got us on our heels a bit,” Tigers coach Amy Johnson said. “I don’t think we’ve seen serving like that. We had a hard time getting into our offense. I think we gave them probably 15 free balls.

“They have a lot of firepower, and if you’re going to give a team with that much firepower free balls, you better be really good at defense. We struggled.”

Junior outside hitter Elizabeth King led Hampshire with nine kills, two aces and a block. Rutter – one of two main setters on the Whips, along with junior Kylie Lambert – and junior Katelyn Petterson added six kills and two aces apiece. Junior middle blockers Hailey Homola and Anna Schiltz each had three kills.

Hampshire had to overcome a 23-20 deficit in the first set. The Whips climbed even at 23 on back-to-back kills by Petterson and Schiltz. Tied at 25, Rutter smashed a kill and King then recorded an ace after missing two earlier in the set on her jump serve.

“That felt amazing coming off those missed serves,” said King, who leads her team in kills this year. “That felt good because there was a lot of pressure, but we don’t get down. We talk. ‘One pass, one set, one kill. We’ve got this.’ ”

Hampshire first-year coach Omar Cortez, who also coaches at Top Flight, said his team has learned to slow down in tense situations.

“I preach to the players all the time, just being engaged and being focused,” Cortez said. “Every game is not over until somebody hits 25. Being able to stay under control and not hit the panic button too quick. And just credit to our passing, we’ve got two great setters. We’ve got a team with a couple big weapons who are able to terminate, so that definitely helps, too.”

Hampshire's Katelyn Petterson (right) tries to hit the ball through the block of Crystal Lake Central's Emily Mazza (left) and Martina Tam (center) during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Central was led by junior outside hitter Alexis Hadeler with four kills and nine digs, while Mykaela Wallen (three aces), Emily Mazza and Olivia Doppke chipped in three kills apiece. Siena Smiejek had two kills and two blocks.

The Tigers host FVC leader Huntley on Thursday. Central is the only team to beat the defending champions so far with a 25-23, 27-25 win to open the conference schedule in late August.

“It’s tough match after tough match, but that’s what you want if you want to be playing your best volleyball by the end of October,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of great teams in our conference, so it’s never going to be easy.”

Hampshire will look to continue its stellar season Thursday at McHenry.

The Whips have put themselves in a strong position to make a run at their first conference title since 2009.

“We’ve got a shot,” King said.