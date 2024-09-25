After turning focus away from office space, Huntley corporate park lands potential new business

An available land sign sits at the intersection of Quality Drive and Jim Dhamer Drive in Huntley Sept. 10, 2024. The land could soon be home to Silesia Flavors. (Claire O'Brien)

Weeks after the Huntley Plan Commission gave its approval to expanding uses in the corporate park to try to grow the number of businesses there, a company is seeking to move in.

Citing articles about a glut of office space on the market, Huntley officials proposed expanding permitted uses in the corporate park. Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said earlier this month office uses were a “long-shot” in the business park located near the Route 47/Interstate 90 interchange.

Among those expanded uses were food processing and product research and development. At the time, Nordman said Huntley had gotten general related inquiries.

Huntley has since received a specific inquiry. Silesia Flavors, whose U.S. headquarters is just down the tollway in Hoffman Estates, is looking at a new research and development building in Huntley. Silesia is trying to expand its research and development, production and product storage operations, according to village documents.

Silesia Flavors offers a variety of food and drink flavorings, including BBQ, meats and fruits, according to its website.

The proposed Silesia building would go in at the southwest corner of intersection of Jim Dhamer Drive and Quality Drive, currently home to a cornfield. The structure would be about 120,000 square feet, according to village documents.

There would also be space for up to another 60,000 square feet of building space in the future. The redevelopment is about 20 acres, according to village documents. There are currently 82 vacant acres in the corporate park.

Farther down on Quality Drive are the only buildings that have been developed in the village’s office park district in its 30-year existence. They house an Advocate outpatient clinic and Life Spine.

Village staff is also seeking the board’s approval to continue negotiating a business development agreement. Potential incentives for the project include rebating the village portion of property taxes for the first five years, a job creation grant for positions paying more than $50,000 per year, and a $25,000 moving expense grant, according to village documents. The village board would have to approve the business development agreement due to the incentives.

As part of the approvals process for the Silesia building, there will need to be public hearings at the Plan Commission and the Village Board. The village board is expected to review Silesia Flavors’ plans Thursday evening, but will not be taking a formal vote on them. The meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 10987 Main Street.