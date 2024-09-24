Early voting starts Thursday in McHenry County: What you need to know

Campaign sighs are displayed outside in March at the McHenry City Hall during the spring primary election voting. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The first ballots of the 2024 general election in McHenry County will be cast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about voting.

I want to vote. How do I sign up?

There are a few ways to register.

Online : Voters need a driver’s license or state ID to do so. The online portal closes at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20 and reopens Nov. 7.

Voters need a driver’s license or state ID to do so. The online portal closes at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20 and reopens Nov. 7. In person at the county clerk’s office, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.

at the county clerk’s office, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock. At the polls when you go to vote. You’ll need two forms of ID, with one showing your current address.

I want to vote without leaving the house. Can I vote by mail?

Yes. Voters can ask for a mail ballot for this election by filling out the form here.

Once the form is filled out, it can be submitted in person, emailed to votebymail@mchenrycountyil.gov or mailed to the clerk’s office: McHenry County Clerk, Attn: Vote by Mail Department, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.

If you want to vote by mail for every election going forward, you can fill out the form here and return it the same way as if you were putting in a request for only this election. On the form, you can declare a political party in order to vote in partisan primaries or sign up for elections that don’t make you declare a party.

Oct. 31 is the last day to request a mail ballot.

I’m done with my mail ballot. Where do I hand it in?

There are a few ways to turn in mail ballots. Voters can hand it in:

At the 24/7 dropbox in the McHenry County Administration Building parking lot, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.

At early voting sites or at the polling place on Election Day.

By placing it in the mail. All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and arrive by Nov. 19 to count. However, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors have advised voters to mail ballots early to allow for timely delivery amid potential USPS delays.

If you have a mail ballot and change your mind and want to vote in person, you can surrender your mail ballot and vote at the polls.

I don’t want to wait until Election Day. What are my choices?

Voters can vote in person at the McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock starting Thursday. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except Oct. 14, when the office will be closed for Columbus Day.

On Oct. 21, voters have a few more options on where to vote. Any voter can go to any site during early voting.

These early-voting locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4:

McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock.

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills. A dropbox is available inside the voting room.

Algonquin Township Office, 3702 Route 14, Crystal Lake. People should use the garage entrance, and there will be a dropbox inside the voting room.

McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St., McHenry. Voters should use the City Council entrance.

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W. Paddock St., Crystal Lake. A dropbox will be inside the voting room.

McHenry Township Office, 3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg. There will be a dropbox inside the voting room.

These locations have early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2:

Huntley Park District 12015 Mill St., Huntley. Voters should use the south entrance.

Cary Area Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary. Voters should use the main entrance.

Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Voters should use the main entrance.

These locations have early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2:

Dunham Township Office, 107 Airport Road, Harvard. Voters should use the main entrance.

Marengo City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St., Marengo. Voters can only use the rear entrance.

Details about early voting can be found on the clerk’s website.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

If you know which precinct you live in, you can find your voting place at this website: tinyurl.com/5c4xkz6y. You also can find your local polling place here and view a sample ballot by typing in your address at this website: mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com/sample-ballot-locator/#Search.

Once you’ve put in your address, the system will tell you where your voting place is and link out to a Google map. Voters also can vote at the McHenry County Elections Center on Election Day.

Can I see what I’m voting on before I go vote?

Yes. The same sample ballot site above will show you all the races and referendums you’ll be voting on.