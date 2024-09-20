McHenry will allow open container at 2 Miller Point Park special events, despite some council concerns

The tiny shops at Miller Point Park are pictured last year, where one of the events in question will take place. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Two October events at Miller Point Park will have special liquor licenses allowing event attendees to wander the McHenry park with beer or wine – but not without some controversy.

“I am not comfortable with alcohol outside of the designated area,” McHenry City Council 2nd Ward Alderman Andy Glab said regarding the fourth annual Full Moon Market, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the park.

The question of of open containers in downtown McHenry during special events is separate from a proposal rejected in February that would have allowed open containers throughout the downtown on summer weekends.

Sponsored by Verdant Sol, a houseplant and gift shop in downtown McHenry, the event is set to bring 35 craft vendors and three food vendors to Miller Point. All Marine Retro Rentals, which operates a snack and drink kiosk at the park, plan to sell beer and wine for the event “and are also requesting participants be able to navigate the park with their drinks” as opposed to staying in the area immediately adjacent to All Marine’s kiosk, said Bill Hobson, parks and recreation director.

At a city council meeting this week, Glab argued against allowing visitors to wander the park with alcohol.

“We created the park for the entire residents of the city,” and allowing alcohol does not make for a family-friendly event, he said, adding that he would like to “curtail the amount of drinking out there.”

Sixth Ward Alderman Michael Koch agreed. “I am against walking around with alcohol,” he said. “It is what I am upset about.”

Hobson said The Full Moon Market event is not significantly different from the Pearl Street Market, McHenry’s weekly summer farmers market at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Alcohol also is allowed at the park and “people bring their kids there,” he said.

The request was approved on a 4-3 vote, with 4th Ward Alderwoman Chris Bassi voting against the request with Glab and Koch.

A second event, the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes Dinner Under the Stars, sponsored by the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for Thursday, Oct. 17.

The ticketed dinner event will close the park from 2 to 11 p.m., with the dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Organizers plan a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. for 1- or 2-ounce pours of either alcohol or non-alcoholic drinks at each of the 10 shops, and a four-course meal is set to begin at 7 p.m. A maximum of 80 tickets at $125 each will be sold.

“I am thrilled to see this to come to fruition,” 7th Ward Alderwoman Sue Miller said, noting that the park was envisioned as being a multipurpose place. “This is the first step, in a public-private setting, to do the exact thing ... expose our businesses to new and exciting events.”

Glab questioned whether the event, sponsored by the chamber, is a violation of any exclusivity agreement with All Marine or whether it could cause problems with the contract.

“All Marine Retro will not be a part of it. They do not have to be the sole [alcohol] provider as long as we give them notice,” Hobson said.

As with the Full Moon Market, event attendees will be allowed to walk throughout the park with a glass of wine during the dinner.

Bassi, before casting the sole no vote for the special event license, said she was “not comfortable (with alcohol) outside of the designated area.”