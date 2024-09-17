Public meetings on Chicago-to-Rockford rail plans happen in Elgin Tuesday and Huntley Wednesday

FILE -- The exterior of a new passenger car is displayed at Chicago's Union Station in 2023. Transportation officials plan to bring Chicago-to-Rockford Metra service and include stops in Huntley and Elgin. (Andrew Adams)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host public meetings to share plans to restart passenger rail service between Chicago and Rockford.

One meeting takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at The Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way in Elgin. Another is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill Street in Huntley.

The public can learn about the project and provide feedback. Each meeting will be held in an open-house format with a video presentation, exhibit boards and other project information. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

Tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027, the new service will connect Chicago’s Union Station and Rockford with stops anticipated in Elgin, Huntley and Belvidere. Other project components will include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges and double tracks at various locations. Stations will also be built in Huntley and Belvidere.

The travel time between Chicago and Rockford is anticipated to be slightly less than two hours with two round trips per day. Boarding locations in Chicago and Rockford, the fare structure and schedule are still to be determined.

The project is funded with $275 million from Rebuild Illinois. Find more information here on the Chicago-to-Rockford rail line: chicagotorockfordrail.org.