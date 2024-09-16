Vases stolen from gravestones in McHenry County cemetery

A sign for McHenry County Memorial Park near Woodstock is pictured in 2019. (Matthew Apgar)

A “large number” of vases were stolen from gravestones at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock earlier this month, officials report.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 to the McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock for a report of “a large number of stolen vases that were part of gravestones,” McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

One of the park administrators informed police that the vases were stolen the previous night in the south end of the park, located at 11301 Lake Ave.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and further information will be shared once available, according to the release.