McHenry County property transfers: Aug. 15-21

ALGONQUIN

Calatlantic Group LLC to Elisabeth and Daniel Peter Hiergeist, 112 Ellis Road, $609,500

Nicole M. Hennek to Sereen A. Sartho, 1160 Kingsmill Drive, $340,000

Michael T. Rodio to Hector R. and Melba R. Herrera, 12 Sunrise Lane, $350,000

Terrace Lakes LLC to Jaroslaw W. and Bernadetta I. Stawarz, 8 Wintergreen Court, $95,000

Brian W. Porretto to Cesar Lopez and Karen Garza, 3561 Lakeview Drive, $515,000

Luciana F. Lorusso to Jose Garcia, 1907 Ozark Parkway, $260,000

Madalena M. Kupczyk to Alexis Segura and Alejandro Mejia, 2121 Teton Parkway, $242,000

CARY

Slack Trust to Katherine J. and Matthew A. Ferrera, 333 Alicia Drive, $400,000

Gildo Piattoni to Oluwatosin Obe, 706 W. Main Street, $320,000

Michael E. Murphy to Kerri and Scott Plattner, 429 Bristol Way, $367,000

Sandra E. Oller to Virupaksha L. Chakilam and Annie Sulamite, 1308 Prairie View Parkway, $390,000

CRYSTAL LAKE

Calatlantic Group LLC to Stephanie A. and Brian G. Magnuson, 1178 Larswood Lane, $545,000

Property Tree LLC to Jeegar Modi, 1677 Moorland Lane, $521,000

Virginia L. Coyne to Charles F. and Nancy F. Knight, 1659 Brompton Lane, $285,000

Martha Hays to Cindy Quinlivan, 297 Corrine Ave., $330,500

Stephen J. Haage to Daniel D. and Brandy P. Florea, 6703 Concord Trail, $620,000

Delong Trust to Kenneth and Dorothy Martell, 1181 Paw Paw Court, $384,000

Paula N. Reckamp to Alec and Alexa Tepps, 6513 Sands Road, $410,000

Amy D. Plunkett to Christopher and Paige Dezutter, 1755 Goldsboro Lane, $557,000

Dennis L. Eakright to Edgar Villegas, 875 Boxwood Drive, $325,000

Staubitz Trust to Katlyn E. and Karen M. Rodriguez, 4706 Orchard Lane, $305,000

Barbara J. Dvorak to Matt Ellett, 4004 Johnson Ave., $230,000

Scott Trust to Todd and Jordanne Baseggio, 3308 Kristen Trail, $525,000

Real Q Co. to Courtney Clark, 9225 Teresa Ave., $185,000

HARVARD

Adan Mesa Ramirez to Julio Quintero Bello and Normal A. Carbajal Guzman, 331 Prairie Drive, $265,000

Michael Mackenzie to Michale Angelo Alvarez, 504 S. Ayer Street, $194,000

John J. Burke to Paul H. Velazquez and Donna R. Fritz, 18412 IL Route 173, $358,000

Ronald A. Penwell to Chris and Sandra Rapacz, 2701 Dunham Road, $525,000

Highland Real Estate LLC to Edgar Cruz Peralta, 404 Lincoln Street, $107,000

Shadow Creek Dev. LLC to Kyle L. Isaacson to Rebecca A. Cummings, 1511 Hollyhock Street, $285,500

HUNTLEY

Brushaber Joint Tenancy Trust to Alexandru Nichitici and Corina Mereacre, 11022 Preston Parkway, $436,500

Rogelio Hernandez to William T. and Bohrha Yoon, 10866 Potomac Drive, $430,000

Weinberg Chestnut Trust to Stacey R. Delgado, 13730 Wilshire Way, $365,000

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Pat and David J. Savoia, 11306 Bellflower Lane, $275,000

Stephen J. Kaminsky to Mark and Barbara Winters, 13548 Bonaire Road, $279,000

Lowry Trust to Adalberto A. and Kelly M. Ayala, 10181 Dunhill Drive, $418,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to John E. Brady, 9970 Humbolt Street, $460,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jessica and Zachary Fluhler, 11514 Saxony Street, $509,500

ISLAND LAKE

Jeanie Marie Kulisek to Diana Fuentes Rico and Yesenia Rico Garcia, 666 Yale Lane, $235,000

LAKE IN THE HILLS

Stephen L. Mink, Jr. to William J. Renje, Sr., 2977 Impressions Drive, $285,000

Duram F. Gallegos to Ulises Lara and Maria Pedroza Silva, 1210 Maple Street, $235,000

Marek Domanski to Laura E. Clark, 840 Peachtree Court, $381,000

Jeffrey M. Smith to Elvir and Amela Deumic, 1132 Ridgewood Circle, $575,000

LAKEMOOR

Christopher J. Baseley to Brandon W. Greer and Anastasia M. Feldman, 512 Tia Juana Drive, $300,000

Robert White to Volodymyr Hevko, 667 Arbor Circle, $235,000

LAKEWOOD

Michalek Trust to Melinda Madison, 441 Warwick Lane, $490,000

Haligus Road LLC to Robert J. and Lori L. Baczewski, 9016 Falcon Greens Drive, $335,000

Raghavendra Juluri to Amy Plunkett, 9016 Falcon Greens Drive, $335,000

Kristin Spaletto to Christopher and Ashleigh Bulak, 8779 Shade Tree Circle, $660,000

MARENGO

Ray Thornton to Robert J. and Cinda R. Barwegen, 3315 N. IL Route 23, $386,500

Rachel T. Grove to Jared Priesz and Dava Hagenow, 908 Village Court, $190,000

MCHENRY

John Rudd to Olaf H. Cook, 5824 Fieldstone Trail, $275,000

Nathan M. Cooper to Jennifer C. and Ryan J. Heiman, 508 Kensington Drive, $310,000

Loren Lashelle to Jeffrey D. and Jeannette M. Ray, 602 Country Club Drive, $550,000

Deborah Taylor to Marcian Bogdan Butur, 1012 Draper Road, $300,000

Arie Grosch to Joshua A. Alonzo, 1113 Bonita Lane, $276,000

Daniel J. Laplaca to Dominic E. and Maria A. Carney, 1722 Pine Street, $240,000

Ray Beaty to Courtney Clark, 711 N. Lillian Street, $109,500

Eschweiler Trust to Michael and Dana Murphy, 3819 Flynn Street, $446,000

Patricia Bruno to Jeffrey S. Szukala, 3210 Sunrise View Street, $295,000

Peter Humann to Mikael J. and Brenda K. Noll, 3015 Albert Drive, $580,000

Kyle Kujala to Laura Lambert, 2106 Concord Drive, $241,500

RICHMOND

Jeffrey T. Anderson to Ryan P. Schuster, 9820 Hillandale Road, $390,000

RINGWOOD

KLM Builders Inc. to Walter and Brigitte Ochynski, 2714 Pioneer Oaks Drive, $68,000

WONDER LAKE

Jeanette Zawistowski to Dyland Fowler, 2502 Michael Street, $280,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Husam Najib, 6561 Sassafras Way, $300,000

Kendall Partners LTD to Steven and Megan Camargo, 2041 Sassafras Way, $270,000

WOODSTOCK

Russell J. Reeves to Ravelle and Joshua Eddie, 1349 Winslow Circle, $370,000

Robert S. Tschirhart to Anthony Davila and Wendy B. Tamayo Flores, 11401 Halma Lane, $319,500

Kelahan Trust to Beth K. Westphal, 717 S. Jefferson Street, $235,000

BH Investments II LLC to Justin Parat, 2215 Tech Court, $780,000

William Moctezuma to Richard Vladimir Jones, 607 Highland Ave., 250,000

Gloria T. Timmins to Jozefa Stalica, 4613 Mount Thabor Road, $365,000

David J. Booker Trust to Sarah McClarey, 2440 Aspen Drive, $195,000