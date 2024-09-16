Marengo motorcyclist in critical condition following crash Sunday near Huntley

Alcohol is believed a factor in a motorcycle crash Sunday that left a Marengo man in critical condition, according to information released Monday by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the Huntley Fire Protection District and sheriff’s officers were called at 12:29 a.m. to the 14700 block of Marengo Road, east of Seeman Road outside Huntley, for a motorcycle crash.

Police said a 60-year-old man was driving a 1993 Harley Davidson Cruiser west on Marengo Road when the bike went into the left-side ditch and traveled for a significant distance before stopping. The motorcycle was partially on top of the man in the ditch when emergency responders arrived, according to the release. The driver was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley and later helicoptered to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was reportedly in critical condition Monday.

The sheriff’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.