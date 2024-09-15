Letter: To single issue voters

Single issue voters base their vote on the candidates’ stances on a single question of public policy. Abortion is the single issue for women voting Democrat and their saying is “My Body, My Choice,” not the saying “I am not a potential human, I am a human with potential.”

In the last 12 years, except four years of Trump, the Democrats have been in control and have won the presidency on the single issue of abortion rights. Activists have protested on streets for abortion on demand under Roe v. Wade that the Supreme Court overturned on June 24, 2022, holding that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. But few women know that Norma McCorvey, the defendant, in the mid-1990s turned into a vocal opponent of the abortion procedure.

This November our country is at a major turning point and that’s “Are You Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago?” In 2020, the average rate of inflation was 1.2% when Joe Biden was elected president, but inflation spiked to the highest level in over 40 years with consumer prices up nearly 18% overall during Biden’s time.

It’s not time to put aside top policy issues facing Americans, they are: cost of living, economy and immigration. The Supreme Court gave the states the right to pass laws impacting abortion rights with women able to locally voice their opinions.

Election 2024 is in the hands of the single issue voter to look at Democrat policies, look beyond abortion rights, and look to save our country.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake