Children’s art from migrant detention camp in Texas on display in Crystal Lake

Uncaged Art is a show feature artwork of children who were housed at Tornillo, a temporary immigrant shelter in Texas. The show takes place in Crystal Lake Sept. 13-15, 2024.

Artwork created by children staying at Tornillo, a temporary immigrant detention center in Texas, will be on display in Crystal Lake this weekend.

The interfaith volunteer group Neighbors McHenry County is hosting the show, which takes place Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave.

The show is open to the public and free; donations will be accepted toward the group’s mission to provide assistance to families who are legally seeking asylum in the U.S.

The show’s opening gala takes place 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the show continuing 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands of children were held at Tornillo over the months of its operation, during which time a group of teachers worked with the children to produce hundreds of pieces of art, many saved by a Catholic priest after the detention center was closed, according to the group.

To volunteer with Neighbors McHenry County, donate or get more information, email neighborsmchenrycounty@gmail.com