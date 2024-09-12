Marengo man takes 9/11 personally, with his own remembrance display in his yard

Derek Hardy of Marengo set up a 9/11 memorial outside his home, shown on Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo provided by Derek Hardy)

Those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, were remembered during Wednesday’s anniversary at memorials, in parks and at fire stations throughout the country.

The 9/11 fallen also were remembered in a small corner of Marengo, where resident Derek Hardy put out a homemade display in his front yard.

Hardy said he sets up the display every year as his own personal remembrance, which has attracted visits from strangers and from local first responders. The tableau includes flags, a ladder and a firefighter’s helmet and boots. Someone anonymously added a pair of Army boots to the display while Hardy was out, he said.

The 9/11 anniversary “turns my heart upside down,” Hardy said. “It’s a very emotional time of year.”