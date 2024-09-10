Softball: Marengo’s Rob Jasinski named NFCA High School Assistant Coach of the Year

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher is greeted by third base coach Rob Jasinski on a Christopher home run last season in Marengo. Jasinski was named the 2024 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association High School Assistant Coach of the Year (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo’s Rob Jasinski was named the 2024 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association High School Assistant Coach of the Year, the organization announced over the weekend.

Jasinski, who has been on the Indians’ coaching staff with head coach Dwain Nance for the past nine seasons, was chosen from high school softball coaches across the country. Jasinski will be recognized during the NFCA awards brunch Dec. 7 in Dallas.

Softball 🥎 Assistant Coach Rob Jasinski was just named the NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year for High School. Only one assistant coach is recognized throughout the country. Congrats to Coach J for all the years of hard work and dedication to the program. pic.twitter.com/O2SEwCgD8J — Marengo Athletics (@MarengoHSsports) September 6, 2024

Jasinski has played a pivotal role in Marengo’s success and has been a part of 254 wins over his nine seasons. He handles the team’s infielders and catching positions, along with throwing batting practice and working with hitters.

Jasinski has also been on the Marengo Union Girls Softball board for over 18 years as the director of operations.

Marengo went 28-7 last spring and won its second consecutive Kishwaukee River Conference championship. In 2023, Jasinski took over as the Indians’ interim head coach after Nance underwent a heart procedure just days before the start of the season. Jasinski stepped in and led Marengo to a 30-4 record overall and 10-0 record in the KRC.

That season, Jasinski was named the 2023 Northwest Herald Softball Coach of the Year.

“Coach Jasinski is synonymous with softball in the town of Marengo. His knowledge of the game and fundamentals is top notch.” — Dwain Nance, Marengo athletic director and softball coach

Jasinski has been a part of many big wins in the program. Marengo won its second Class 3A state championship in 2017 with a 35-6 record.

“Coach Jasinski helps our student athletes to reach their fullest potential,” said Nance, who also is the school’s athletic director. “He believes in every one of the players. He does not put pressure on them to perform but rather he encourages them and lets their inner excellence shine. One reason why he’s had success filling in for my absence is because the players and parents respect him. They know what his character is and the dedication he has to the program.

“Coach Jasinski is one of a kind. There are not too many people who would put this much effort into something that is a hobby. But he’s making a difference in our players by instilling in them passion, hard work, determination and dedication to be successful young people.”

Nance said Jasinski goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of students.

“If you count up the hours spent in and out of season, it is impeccable the amount of time he puts forth toward our program,” Nance said. “He knows our student athletes. He knows our routines and expectations. He spends all winter working with our catchers and hitters.

“Coach Jasinski is synonymous with softball in the town of Marengo. His knowledge of the game and fundamentals is top notch.”