McHenry-Wonder Lake Lions Club golf outing fundraiser planned for Sept. 20

The McHenry-Wonder Lake Lions Club will host its third annual Golf Scramble at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Boone Creek Golf Club, 6912 Mason Hill Road in McHenry.

Golfers will enjoy 18 holes of golf with a cart, dinner, prizes and more. Participation costs $110 per golfer. Dinner-only admission is $25. Reservations are required at Boone Creek, via email at mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com or by calling event chair Gene Smith at 715-614-1155. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13.

Funds raised during this event will provide services for people with visual and hearing impairments, as well as scholarships and support for local food pantries.