Jacobs to honor 2024 Hall of Fame class at Friday’s football game against Huntley

Jacobs will recognize the four newest members of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 induction class during halftime of the Golden Eagles’ Fox Valley Conference football game against Huntley on Friday, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Jacobs announced the four newest members of the school’s Hall of Fame over the summer. They include Craig Wojas (a 1988 graduate), Clint Reames (2000) and Laura Sommerville (2001). Also being inducted as a “Friend of Jacobs High School Athletes” is longtime Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson, who retired in July.

Wojas, a two-time All-FVC selection, was a standout boys basketball player and finished his career with 1,204 points. He attended Jacobs from 1985 to 1998, averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds a game during his junior season and 25 points and 12.4 rebounds a game as a senior. In 2007, he was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Reames earned all-state honors in football in 1999, recording 178 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, five INTs and two fumble recoveries in his senior season. As a junior, Reames scored a 39-yard receiving touchdown, recovered a fumble, intercepted three passes and made 16 tackles to lead the Golden Eagles to their first playoff win in over two decades with a win against Libertyville.

Sommerville, a standout in gymnastics, won the IHSA championship in floor exercise for the Eagles in 2000. She also was a finalist on the uneven bars and pole vault that year. Competing in club gymnastics, she represented the Midwest Region at the U.S. Junior Olympic National Championships – finishing seventh on bars as a senior. Sommerville went on to compete at Ohio State.

Stevenson covered athletes at Jacobs and throughout McHenry County at the Northwest Herald since 1989 and was a regular fixture at the team’s Christmastime boys basketball tournament, the Hinkle Holiday Classic. He was inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame in 2016 as a media member.

Nomination forms for next year’s Hall of Fame class are due March 1, 2025, and can be found at hdjgoldeneagles.org.

For more information, email hdjhof@gmail.com.