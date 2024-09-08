There’s an epidemic of loneliness. But McHenry County support network means you don’t have to face it alone.

Imagine the loneliness of a 9-year-old girl whose mother is wrongfully incarcerated. That was Dr. Amanda Allard. She faced the depths of loneliness and found a way through it. Now, she’s bringing her powerful story and expert insights to the McHenry County Mental Health Board’s Community Connections Summit on Friday, Sept. 13, at McHenry County College. Allard will explore how communication can be a lifeline in the battle against loneliness. Don’t miss this chance to hear from someone who’s lived it and learned how to transform loneliness into connection.

Loneliness has been recognized by both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General as a serious public health issue, marked by disconnection and alienation. According to the Surgeon General, loneliness affects every facet of health, wellness and development. Locally, the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force has identified loneliness as a significant factor in several suicides.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board is working to raise awareness about the loneliness epidemic and educate the community about available resources for support. We evaluate more than 100 funding applications each year to address gaps in services that are not covered by the state of Illinois. The providers funded through this process deliver essential mental health, substance use and intellectual/developmental disability services to meet the growing needs of our county. Many of these providers and other collaborative partners will be participating in our annual event Sept. 13.

The Community Connections Summit will feature several breakout sessions led by local professionals. These sessions focus on providing ongoing support to residents and businesses in the area. Highlights include:

The McHenry County Workforce Network offers employment support as well as counseling for those in a career transition. The network’s Tom Faber and Kelly Scimeca of the specialty courts will address loneliness in and out of the workplace at the summit. Visit mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/workforce-network.

Veterans Path to Hope serves military veterans and their families with employment, homelessness, and mental and physical health issues. Executive Director Laura Franz will lead a program on how purpose plus connection equals hope for military veterans. Visit veteranspathtohope.org.

Seniors, those with disabilities and their families benefit from adult day care, memory care and therapy from Independence Health & Therapy. Visit independencehealth.org.

A youth-run panel session inviting other youths to attend on the topic of loneliness among teens will be presented by the Youth Empowerment Alliance. Visit namimch.org/initiatives/youth-empowement-alliance.

The Northern Illinois Recovery Center’s Caitlyn McClure will host a session on “Recognizing and Fostering Crucial Connections in Substance Use and Recovery.” NIRC offers treatment, sober living, support groups, counseling and other programs for those who struggle with substance use and recovery. Visit northernillinoisrecovery.com.

Details on the loneliness epidemic summit and a directory of these and other network providers can be found on the McHenry County Mental Health Board website, mc708.org.

We encourage community members, school staff, parents, youth, first responders, public officials and faith communities to attend the summit. Advance registration is required, and free Continuing Education units are available. For more details and registration, visit mc708.org.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board encourages the use of MCHELP, the app for professional support of mental health concerns including loneliness, anxiety, depression, family conflicts and more. Download the MCHELP app for immediate access to live mental health counselors via voice or text and a link to the website directory.

Help with suicide ideation, intervention and a crisis line are available by dialing the three-digit number 988. The 988 crisis line reassures callers with “no judgment – just help.” Both resources are offered for free and are available 24/7.

Your McHenry County Mental Health Board is here for you! You are not alone. Learn more about the expansive services and support available at mc708.org.