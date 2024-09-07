Johnsburg woman pleads guilty to 5th DUI, gets 7 years in prison

A Johnsburg woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol for a fifth time.

Valerie Whitlow, 63, has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a Class 1 felony, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court. She was ordered to turn herself in to the county jail Nov. 9, according to the order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Her attorney, George Kililis, said she was given time to begin her prison term “so she could get her personal and business affairs in order, which is routinely done.”

The charge was amended from aggravated DUI with five previous offenses, which is a Class X felony and could have sent her to prison for up to 30 years if she’d been convicted of the more serious charge. The state amended the indictment last week after Whitlow’s attorneys filed a motion that argued “the indictment incorrectly alleges that Ms. Whitlow” committed the offense of DUI on Oct. 8, 1983, in Lake County, according to the defense court motion.

She was, however, found to have committed DUIs in Lake County on June 30, 1985; Dec. 23, 1987; and Oct. 17, 2002, in Lake County, and in Cook County on May 7, 1991, according to the indictment.

Whitlow also is ordered to pay $7,819, which includes a $5,000 fine and a $100 contribution to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to an order in the court and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney. Whitlow is required to serve half of the prison term. When released from prison, she will serve two years of mandatory supervised release.

Gerhardt noted in his order that she committed the act as a result of the use, abuse or addiction to alcohol or a controlled substance. The notation means he is recommending that she receive treatment while in prison.

At 1:19 a.m. Jan. 29, 2022, McHenry police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road in McHenry, where Whitlow is accused of striking a pole. When police arrived, she was bleeding from her face and allegedly “stated that she consumed a bottle of wine prior to driving. Whitlow showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and, after her arrest, provided a breath sample, which revealed a 0.209 blood alcohol concentration,” according to the release.

“Driving under the influence is not only illegal but extremely dangerous,” McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said. “The McHenry County state’s attorney will continue to prosecute offenders in an effort to keep our roads safe.”