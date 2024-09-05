Johnsburg District 12 school bus involved in crash with SUV in Ringwood

Four people were taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry following a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a Saturn SUVWednesday afternoon in Ringwood, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 31 and Ringwood Road about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Three people were on the Johnsburg District 12 bus, including two students and a driver, and four people were in the SUV. The four people in the SUV were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the car was towed. The bus was not towed, and parents picked up the students, who were not seriously injured, from the scene, officials said.

In a letter to parents, the school district said it was notified about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday of an accident involving a school bus that occurred while the bus was taking students home from Johnsburg Junior High School. The bus driver wasn’t injured, according to the school district.

District 12 said it was working with the affected families to address concerns.

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students remains the top priority for Johnsburg District 12,” officials said in the letter. The school district said the crash may have delayed after-school drop-off times from Ringwood School and apologized to parents for any inconvenience.

The sheriff’s office said the Saturn SUV was heading south on Route 31 toward the light at Ringwood Road. The driver didn’t see the light change to red and tried to brake but hit the school bus as it traveled west on Ringwood Road, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, who was not identified, was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal, driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Attempts to reach the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were unsuccessful.