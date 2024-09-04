16 jail inmates, McHenry County correctional officers sent to hospitals following Lake County bus crash

Sixteen jail inmates and two McHenry County correctional officers were transported to multiple hospitals after a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office inmate transport bus crashed in Hainesville Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was involved in a crash at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 120 and Hainesville Road. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the time was transporting inmates back to McHenry County Jail from Lake County court. Grayslake police are investigating, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lake County Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Chris Covelli said the inmates were all sent to area hospitals via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Covelli said the bus was transporting 15 Lake County inmates and one McHenry County inmates, and all of the inmates were accounted for and still in custody following the crash. Though the crash is still being investigated, Covelli said “preliminary indications show” the bus hit a sedan that was turning left at the intersection.

The Grayslake Police Department said they responded to the scene about 1 p.m. Police said the bus was going west on Route 120 when it made contact with another car that was traveling eastbound on Route 120 and attempting to make a left turn onto Hainesville Road.

McHenry County has a contract to provide housing to jail inmates from Lake County.