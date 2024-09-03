McHenry County property transfers: Aug. 16, 2024

Calatlantic Group, LLC to Enkh Amgalan Davaajav, 134 Ellis Road, $555,000

Benigni Trust to Jose Ortiz Ramos and Daisy Ortiz, 662 S. Vista Drive, $615,000

Whitfield Trust to Klodiana and Besnik Shehu, 1011 Estancia Lane, $615,000

Calatlantic Group, LLC to Dheenamathanraj Sudalaimuthu and Ramay Manickavasagam Valliammal, 3012 West Point Circle, $593,500

Robert J. Fischer to Steven J. Hauserman and Sarah J. Tracy, 221 Mohawk Trail, $247,500

Pulte Home Co., LLC to Jeffrey Houyn Chan and Dan Chyan, 1040 Trails Edge Drive, $618,000

Parental Trust to Daniyel L. Carpenter, 231 Blackhawk Trail, $325,000

Calatlantic Group, LLC to Vishal Devidas Baviskar and Poonam Borse, 337 West Point Circle, $596,000

Robert C. Gemperline to Gabrielle G. Burlingame and Brendan M. Duffy, 710 Chestnut Lane, $395,000

Calatlantic Group, LLC to John Jeong Kyu Seo and Jiwon Park, 326 West Point Circle, $600,000

Kenneth J. Pfigler to William M. and Allison Thoburn, 26 Braeburn Lane, $785,000

Nathaniel T. Smith to Stephen and Cynthia Domer, 361 Galway Drive, $480,000

Yates Trust to Terrance P. and Virginia C. Brady, 279 Charlotte Court, $301,000

Jennifer Bless Symonds to Daniel Janus, 554 New Haven Drive, $245,000

Victoria A. Brown to Giovanni and Alexandra Piraino, 26 Essex Lane, $375,000

Eric Oleson to Chad C. Adams and Brittany L. Grum, 459 W. James Way, $206,000

Kendra A. Stone to Matthew Hughes, 6704 S. Rawson Bridge Road, $280,000

Ireland Trust to Gregory Alderman, 415 Krenz Ave., $220,000

Maryanne Shanholtz to Taras and Yulia Baith, 782 Woodmar Lane, $325,000

Dwight E. Larson to Matthew Bush and Jennifer Caraballo, 1719 South Street, $278,000

James B. Leach to Steven Solomon and Brittany Hull Solomon, 1071 Wheatland Drive, $515,000

Calatlantic Group, LLC to Ricardo Marin and Mayra Ivelisse Marin, 1208 Brighton Circle, $580,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Kent Warren Wells and Pamela A. Sherman Wells, 1196 Brighton Circle, $557,500

Lorrie C. Campbell to Kenneth Griffith Teets, 219 Mistwood Lane, $290,000

Jacobe Holman to Rean Taube, 4102 Carlisle Drive, $715,000

Kenneth L. Edwards to Jake Fowler, 4231 West Street, $148,000

Kyle W. Blumer to Jaime Gutierrez Macedo, 600 Thackeray Lane, $428,000

James T. Enstrom to Kyle and Elizabeth Blumer, 605 Barberry Trail, $555,000

Stephaine B. Miller to Kevin G. Silha and Ashley Benson, 705 Jefferson Street, $273,000

Foxtail Properties, LLC to Angelo Alfonso and Ma Guadalupe Lopez Ramirez, 1519 Sage Lane, $296,000

Amy L. Ayotte to Marianna Zinke and Joseph Bruno, 813 W. Metzen Street, $195,000

Nancy Smith to Dennis C. and Doreen K. Forret, 506 W. Washington Street, $140,500

Jill L. Alvarez to Juan and Maria Reyes, 109 McComb Street, $130,000

Anthony M. Freitas to Steven Jennings, 2204 Ridge Drive, $340,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago, LLC to Anthony S. and Randi N. Perez, 11316 Kinney Way, $620,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago, LLC to Frank Novelli and Lisa Lamontagna, 11505 Saxony Street, $580,000

Michael Joseph Giovacchini to Enrique Alexander Palacios and Roas Evelin Palacios, 10230 Humbolt Street, $583,000

Carole M. Forbes to Cathy Ann Herrick, 11735 River Terrace Lane, $266,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Eric and Abbe Colantonio, 10161 Amos Court, $518,000

John Nicholas to Ty and Paula K. Dammon, 510 Porten Road, $350,000

Joshua Horowitz to Brett M. and Kara M. Tau, 2428 Fen View Circle, $429,000

Tierno Trust to Matthew J. and Jamie L. McDonald, 6013 Briarwood Drive, $483,000

William Hopp to William G. and Marykay F. Gebis, 1408 River Terrace Drive, $353,000

Leslie Lenzo to Sean M. Falls and Lisa Moore, 1147 Rocky Beach Road, $1,500,000

Browne Trust to Noe Serna Serna and Brayan Ivan Alvarado Esparza, 649 Joseph Street, $355,000

Megan J. Hamilton to Jennifer Monterroso, 415 Plum Street, $304,000

Tekulve A. Stewart to Muhammad Danish Younus, 1354 Royal Oak Lane, $420,000

Gary L. Abrath, Jr. to Vasyl and Oksana Danylchak, 320 Wedgewood Circle, $292,000

Sullivan Trust to Matthew and Jenny Radzinski, 1515 Jefferson Street, $331,000

Lakewood Redtail, LLC to Nominerdene Sainbuyan and Batchimeg Davaakhuu, 8208 Redtail Drive, $569,000

Stuart D. Swain to Chase and Allison Barton, 6012 Brighton Lane, $625,000

Koplin Trust to Alexander Dolsen and Alicia Lancero, 712 Maple Street, $315,000

David A. Steimel to Christine Weis, 22907 Grange Road, $440,000

Logan Johnson to Christy Stevens and Melissa Getz, $350,000

Danny Ray Botz to Zachary M. Wypych and Brittany L. Johnson, 5414 Lucina Ave., $240,000

Justin Parat to Satrid Sinram, 6619 Burning Tree Circle, $740,000

GMAG Properties Incorporated to Kenneth G. Allen, 4313 Crystal Lake Road, $230,000

Richard Kotiw to Dylan A. Kohley and Autumn Harvey, 3019 Charlotte Ave., $190,000

John McKinney to Michael G. Vaia and Jessica Wood, 2400 W. Hedge Place, $371,000

Kowalczyk Trust to Norma J. Harris, 321 N. Thornwood Drive, $195,000

Susan J. Rodriguez to Gordon Kiesgen III and Nannette Kiesgen, 5404 N. Amby Lane, $145,000

Craig M. Robinson to Caroyln Harrington, 3311 Cottonwood Court, $284,000

Hal Beyer to Miguel A. Ortiz, 4717 S. Ridgeway Road, $386,000

Phillip Scott Thompson to John A. and Nikkie A. Nichols, 9317 Nicholas Lane, $450,000

David Cook to Jacob Randall Heinberg and Emily Ann Heinberg, 6908 Prairie Drive, $350,000

Daniel P. Mahan, Jr. to Amber Sena, 8915 Pine Ave., $225,000

William L. Robel to Scott Wurtz, 7116 Mohawk Drive, $168,000

Brian T. Bishop to Steven Markus, 3840 Crabapple Lane, $358,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to John F. and Kathleen A. Scalet, 6313 Maple Glen Lane, $268,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Alex T. and Vanessa R. Pietrarosso, 6791 Winterberry Trail, $360,000

Zanello Trust to Grzegorz Rakowicz and Joanna Jackowska, 7818 Highview Drive, $260,000

Whitney J. Mysliwiec to Joseph and Megan Postawa, 9224 Dirkshire Drive, $387,500

Ashley Rodgers to Mark A. and Teresa A. Singer, 1248 Bunker Street, $275,000

John J. Jasper to Genaro Ortiz Ayala and Cesar Ortiz, 426 Summit Ave. $90,000

Purkey Trust to Nancy Pimentel and Mario Bautista Covarrubias, 2011 Aspen Drive, $295,000

Blake Laibly to Ashley and Daniel Doran, 221 Macintosh Ave. $210,000

Castaldo Trust to Patrick Holt and Sarah Clark, 664 Verdi Street, $391,000

Anthony Garbis to Lisa Krzeczowski, 751 Roger Road, $380,000

Mindrum Trust to Ray Kennedy, 1232 Bull Valley Drive, $640,000

Theodore K. Steffens to Anthony Garza, 851 Victoria Drive, $170,000

Bernstein Trust to Darlene Kotovsky, 502 W. South Street, $275,000

Mary Williams to Kenneth and Sheri Jonas, 841 Madison Street, $305,000