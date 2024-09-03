2024 Northwest Herald girls cross country team preview capsules

Huntley's Haley Rahman runs at last season's Fox Valley Conference meet at Plato Park in Elgin. Rahman will try to help the Red Raiders win another FVC crown this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central

Coach: Vince Neil (20th season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Meet

Top returners: Abby Burke, sr.; Teagan Cathcart, sr.; Emie Davis, jr.; Izzy Gutierrez, so.; Ivy DiDomenico, jr.; Lydia Rickard, so.

Key newcomers: Sophia Arnold, sr.; Marlee Christiansen, so.; Julia Haacker, fr.; Callie Pflug, fr.; Sophia Monaco, fr.; Nancy Alvarez, fr.; Valentina Klassy, fr.; Paisley Pollock, fr.

Worth noting: Burke comes back after another state meet berth last season and is set to cap her career with a strong finish. She placed 37th at the Class 2A state meet last year, up from 58th as a sophomore. … Neil is making sure the Rockets focus on competing as a team. “If our new girls can run together and use [Burke’s] low score for our team placement, this team can have a very successful season,” Neil said. “Look for this team to continue to improve all season.” … Cathcart returns after taking 19th at the regional meet.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Mark Anderson (24th season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Meet

Top returners: Molly Starr, jr.; Sofia Seaburg, so.; Olivia Parker, jr.; Claire Brown, sr.; Julia Valaitis, jr.

Key newcomers: Avery Boone, jr.; Bella Limburg, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans return most of their top seven from last season after plenty of new faces joined the squad last year. They’ll try to make a deeper push in the FVC and the postseason. “I think we will have a good [one-seven] pack,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to finish in the top half of the FVC meet.” … Parker comes back after taking 23rd at the Class 3A Grant Regional and qualifying for the sectional meet. She earned All-FVC honors for her track season last year.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brett Willhoit (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Meet

Top returners: Hadley Ferrero, sr.; Skyler Ferrero, so.; Brynn Matthaei, sr.; Jacqueline Orvis, jr.; Sophia Parks, so.; Molly Sterzik, jr.; Lauren Peyer, jr.

Key newcomers: Emma Buchanan, fr.; Yaretzi Leon, fr.; Elena Litchfield, fr.; Avery Watson, fr.

Worth noting: Hadley Ferrero returns for her senior season to finish her decorated high school career. She was the 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and has earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors all three years. She finished runner-up at the FVC meet last season, won the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional crown, was second in the Woodstock Sectional and finished 21st at the state meet. … Skyler Ferrero had a strong debut, earning All-Area first team last year after she took 68th at state. … Willhoit is excited for the mix of old and new he’ll have this season. “We have a nice combination of senior leaders and up-and-coming underclassmen,” Willhoit said. “The key is to get the whole team to jell and to stay healthy.” … Matthaei earned All-Area honorable mention for another strong season. … The Tigers expect a tough FVC battle for the conference crown.

Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero runs in at last season's Class 2A Woodstock Sectional at Emricson Park. Ferrero will try to help the Tigers push for a Fox Valley Conference title. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Ken Greenfield (14th season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Meet, Class 2A regional champions

Top returners: Olivia Pinta, sr.; Victoria Pinta, sr.; Laynie Ripley, jr.; Kelsey Kos, jr.; CeCe Piemontese, so.; Sedona Semradek, so.; Lily Brooks, so.

Key newcomers: Caroline Lucas, fr.; Reagan Marsett, fr.; Kiera O’Leary, fr.; Emme Reall, fr.; Ellie Starnes, fr.

Worth noting: The Gators had the most lineup uncertainty in a while for most of last season but found success in the postseason once again. South took third in the FVC meet, won its fourth straight regional title and claimed eighth as a team in the Class 2A state meet. … Despite Colette Bacidore and Abby Machesky graduating after finishing in the top-75 at last season’s state meet, South brings back state experience. Olivia Pinta took 37th at the state meet while Victoria Pinta placed 113th and Brooks placed 143rd. … Greenfield was impressed with the work he saw from the Gators this summer. “Almost all our girls upped their training from last season and handled it well, so I think they’ve positioned themselves for a strong season,” Greenfield said. “We’ll let racing tell the story of competitive improvement, but I couldn’t have asked for better from our girls this summer than what they gave.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matt Michalski (second season)

Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC Meet

Top returners: Delilah Kissane, so.; Ashley Leon, so.; Alexandra Burczynski, so.; Gabi Lindholm, so.; Gisel Castaneda, sr.

Key newcomers: Maggie Firek, fr.; Ashly Castro, so.

Worth noting: The Chargers are looking forward to some growth with a good mix of experience and new runners. “We have a team of runners who consistently show up, work hard, have a positive attitude and are always trying to improve,” D-C assistant coach Zach Albrecht said. ... Kissane, Leon and Burczynski could make a push toward the top of the FVC meet. ... Kissane finished 43rd at the Class 3A Palatine Regional last season.

Hampshire

Coach: Ryan Hollister (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Meet

Top returners: Hannah Jones, sr.; Annabelle Haskins, jr.; Kassidy Papa, sr.; Kaley Byhre, jr.; Cami Shaw, so.

Key newcomers: Tassa Papadakis, jr.; Reese Long, fr.; Cassie Gatza, fr.; Miya Moraga, fr.; Aliyah Avila, fr.

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs lost their top two runners from last season’s lineup, but Hollister is excited for this year’s team. “This is a group that has a lot of success at the varsity level,” Hollister said. “They are mature, disciplined and just a fun bunch of kids to work with.” … Jones took 10th at the Class 3A Hampshire Regional while Haskins placed 13th. … Hollister is encouraged by what the new Whips can do for the program. “I think our newcomers should really push our varsity girls to improve,” Hollister said. “Papadakis won our team time trial this summer so I’m excited to see what she can do at meets.”

Huntley

Coach: Matt Kaplan (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: First in FVC Meet, Class 3A regional champions

Top returners: Haley Rahman, so.; Cori Kilvinger, jr.; Aspen Maldonado, jr.; Morgan Sauber, so.; Mackenzie Billard, sr.; Izzy Ciesla, jr.; Ava Berardi, sr.; McKenna Corso, sr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return seven of their top eight runners from a team that won its second straight FVC crown, a Class 3A regional title and earned a 14th-place finish at the state meet. “This team has the experience from last season and will look to perform best when we get to the postseason,” Kaplan said. … Rahman leads the returners after an impressive freshman season. She earned All-Area first-team honors after taking third at the FVC Meet, winning the Class 3A Hampshire crown, placing 21st in the sectional meet and 45th in the state meet. … Kilvinger, Maldonado and Sauber each earned All-Area honors after impressive seasons. Kaplan is excited see what the returners can do with a year of experience. “It’ll be a fun season watching them look to improve on last year,” Kaplan said.

Jacobs

Coach: Kevin Christian (18th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet

Top returners: Bailey Schwartz, sr.; Kathleen Kania, sr.; Mac Cronin, jr.; Rylie Warczak, jr.; Megan Retzer, sr.; Amisha Schlicht, so.

Key newcomers: Hudson Szymonik, sr.; Jamie Lakeman, fr.; Julia Felton, fr.

Worth noting: After back-to-back Class 3A state appearances for the Golden Eagles the previous two seasons, Jacobs failed to qualify for sectionals as a team last year. Christian said the returning runners are motivated to get back to their previous success. “Lots went wrong last year so this is a redemption year for our team,” Christian said. … Schwartz battled an injury-filled junior season and qualified for sectionals. She took 46th at the 3A state meet as a sophomore as is expected to contend for the top of the FVC. … Szymonik transferred into the program from Hampshire. She earned All-Area second-team accolades last season and took fifth at the Class 3A Hampshire Regional. “Her addition changes lots,” Christian said.

McHenry

Coach: Kevin Horst (ninth season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Meet

Top returners: Lauren Blake, sr.; Laila Corzo, sr.; Hailey Townsend, so.; Nina Textor, so.; Ali Casey, sr.

Key newcomers: Delaina Floden, so.; Lexi Danz, so.

Worth noting: Horst is looking forward to having a deep lineup this season. “The strength of our team this year will be a strong pack of scoring runners,” Horst said. “This is in contrast to the past several seasons where McHenry was characterized by great front runners and a noticeable lack of depth. I’m looking forward to coaching a team with a cohesive pack mentality.” … Blake comes back after taking 33rd in the Warriors’ regional meet last season. … Horst is excited to watch McHenry’s work over the summer translate to meets this fall. “Watch for impressive year-over-year improvement from the Warriors,” Horst said.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Kelly MacDonald (30th season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Meet

Top returners: Nella Robinson, sr.; Lila Stewart, jr.; Genevieve Torgerson, so.; Flynn Wolf, so.; Savannah Monahan, jr.

Key newcomers: Maggie Marchyshyn, so.; Emmie Foster, fr.; Maeve Clough, fr.; Anneka Dam, fr.; Sophia Gibson, fr.

Worth noting: MacDonald is looking forward to seeing how an inexperienced group comes together this season. The Wolves will feature plenty of track long-distance runners giving cross country a shot for the first time. “It will be interesting to see how these girls develop and embrace the longer distance,” MacDonald said. “If this team does embrace the longer distance, they have the talent to improve on last year’s finish.” .. Stewart comes back after earning All-FVC honors for her track season, where she competed in the 800 meter and 4x800 relay. … “How this team finishes depends on how we come together as a team and what these ladies decide they want to accomplish,” MacDonald said.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard

Coach: Armando Valdes (second season)

Last year’s finish: Did not have full team

Top returners: Jacqueline Silva, sr.; Jocelyn Bustos Malvarez, sr.; Emily Ocampo, sr.; Michelle Estrada Mercado, sr.

Key newcomers: Anelieze Gonzalez, jr.; Hannah Jimenez, fr.

Worth noting: The Hornets are focused on building momentum this season after a few years of not competing as a team. Valdes is excited to see what Harvard’s returning four runners can do with some fresh faces in the lineup. “With four runners returning from last season, the Hornets are focusing on being a more competitive team this year,” Valdes said.

Johnsburg

Coach: Chris Setzler (29th season)

Last year’s finish: Did not have full team

Top returner: Giada Miraldi, sr.

Key newcomer: Clara Nicoline, fr.

Worth noting: After not fielding a full team last season, the Skyhawks will try to get back to team competition after winning the team KRC title in 2022. … Setzler has high expectations for what Nicoline can do in her freshman season. “[Nicoline] is a dedicated and hardworking athlete. She will have an opportunity to qualify for state at the [Class] 1A level,” Setzler said.

Marengo

Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in KRC Meet

Top returners: Nikole Czepczynski, sr.; Amy Smith, so.; Alexis Harris, jr.; Regan Heimsoth, jr.; Amber Hagen, so.

Key newcomers: Caelan Nolen, so.; Myia Callovi, so.; Haylie Nava, so.; Leah Koelper, fr.; Gracie Gieseke, fr.; Jean Bown, fr.

Worth noting: Smith comes back after being Marengo’s top finisher at the KRC meet last year. She took sixth at the meet and finished 24th in the regional meet. … Smith, Harris, Hagen and Czepczynski all return after earning All-KRC honors for the track season. … Marengo will have enough runners to compete as a team this season.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Taylor Conroy (second season)

Last year’s finish: Third in KRC Meet

Top returners: Alexia Spatz, sr.; Savannah Wells, jr.; Emerson Wold, jr.; Olivia Popp, jr.; Alexis Buntenbach, sr.; Pola Frys, sr.

Key newcomers: Kaylin Lotz, jr.; Mya Wisniewski, so.; Lilly Anderson, so.; Madelyn Peterie, so.; Penelope Tzavaras, so.; Nadia Layer, fr.

Worth noting: Conroy is looking forward to continued success with an experienced group. The Rockets will try to compete for a top-three spot in the KRC once again as well as make their third straight trip to state as a team. “The girls team has been growing in size the past two years,” Conroy said. “It is great to see all of them out there working and running together. We are looking forward to competing together as a team and having fun along the way.” … Spatz comes back after finishing runner-up at both the KRC meet and Class 1A Winnebago Regional, 10th at the sectional meet and 56th at state. … Wold and Wells both bring back strong performances as well.

Woodstock

Coach: Jay Fuller (11th season)

Last year’s finish: First in KRC Meet

Top returners: Lily Novelle, sr.; Sophie Sarabia, jr.; Keira Bogott, sr.; Yaxiri Juarez, so.; Anna Wickersheim, sr.; Maddy Zarnstorff sr.

Key newcomers: Martha Baker, so.; Mia Huicochea, jr.; Ella Smart, fr.; Susana Marti, fr.

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks return key members from last season’s team that captured the KRC title. Fuller has noticed a motivated group preparing for this year. “The girls are putting in the effort to improve and working to defend their KRC title,” Fuller said. … Bogott returns after being the Blue Streaks’ top runner both at the KRC and Class 2A Woodstock North Regional meets. She finished third and 16th, respectively. … Sarabia took fifth at the KRC meet and 23rd in the regional meet while Novelle finished 10th in the KRC and 27th at the sectional meet.

Woodstock North

Coach: Cas Creighton (12th season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC Meet

Top returners: Maddie Mock, sr.; Skylar Lee, sr.; Meadow Dodge, sr.

Key newcomer: Czaria Baez, jr.

Worth noting: Mock returns after a strong junior season for the Thunder. She took fourth in the KRC meet and also added a 41st regional meet finish. … Creighton is looking for growth this season. “We want to see each athlete improving each week, at the end of the season” Creighton said. “If we can do that, our season was a success.” … Creighton is excited to add Baez to the lineup, who also competes for the soccer and basketball teams. He hopes to add a fifth runner in order to compete as a team.

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Bill Stoll (first season)

Last year’s finish: Did not have full team

Top returning: Gianna Stahl, sr.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes are building back a program after not having one last season. Stoll is excited to watch the program’s growth. “We look forward to rebuilding a team of dedicated student-athletes who support one another in becoming better runners and improving as a team,” Stoll said. … Stahl is the lone returner from the 2022 team.