Girls cross country: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

FIRST TEAM

Huntley's Ava Allison

Ava Allison, Huntley, sr.

Allison was one of the top returning runners for the Red Raiders, who repeated as Fox Valley Conference champions, despite losing their top three runners, who were two All-Area first-team members (Breanna and Brittney Burak) and one honorable mention (Molly Allen). Allison finished ninth in the FVC Meet, sixth at the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, 27th at the Lake Park Sectional and 99th in the state meet.

Crystal Lake Central's Hadley Ferrero

Hadley Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Ferrero is a third-time All-Area first-team selection and was the 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Ferrero battled back from a calf injury dating back to late last season and finished second in the FVC Meet, helping the Tigers to second place. Ferrero won the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional, was second in the Woodstock Sectional and finished 21st at state for her second All-State honor.

Crystal Lake Central's Skyler Ferrero

Skyler Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, fr.

The fourth sister in her family to run at Central in the last five years, Skyler helped the Tigers qualify for the Class 2A State Meet again and take second in the FVC Meet. Ferrero was fourth in the FVC Meet, eighth in the Woodstock North Regional, 14th in the Woodstock Sectional and took 68th in the state meet.

McHenry's Danielle Jensen (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

Danielle Jensen, McHenry, sr.

Jensen had a standout junior season in which she was a Class 3A All-Stater and an All-Area first-team selection. The Warriors’ senior topped that in a big way this season by winning most of her races throughout the fall. She won the FVC Meet by almost 34 seconds, was second in the Class 3A Grant Regional (to eventual state champion Scout Storms from Barrington), was sixth in the Hoffman Estates Sectional and then took fifth at state. She will run at NCAA Division I High Point (N.C.) next season.

Huntley's Haley Rahman (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Haley Rahman, Huntley, fr.

Rahman was one of two key freshmen (along with Morgan Sauber) who came in and immediately impacted the Red Raiders’ lineup as they repeated as FVC champion. Rahman was a strong third at the FVC Meet, closely behind Hadley Ferrero. She won the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, finished 21st in the Lake Park Sectional, where Huntley qualified in third place as a team, and then was 45th in the state meet in 17:58.33.

SECOND TEAM

Abby Burke, Burlington Central, jr.

Abby Machesky, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Liv Pinta, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Cori Kilvinger, Huntley, so.

Hudson Szymonik, Hampshire, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

(In alphabetical order)

Colette Bacidore, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Skyler Balzer, McHenry, sr.

Emma Macke, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Aspen Maldonado, Huntley, so.

Brynn Matthaei, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Olivia McPherson, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Tori Pinta, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Morgan Sauber, Huntley, fr.

Bailey Schwartz, Jacobs, jr.

Alexia Spatz, Richmond-Burton, jr.