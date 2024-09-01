Letter: Can’t wait for Trump-Harris debate

Like a kid that can’t wait for Christmas, I can’t wait for Sept. 10.

America will finally see and hear the big difference between Kamala Harris and Don T.

While he spews name calling and insults, our vice president will lay out a plan to make our country stronger and safer for all of its citizens. It really is time to take hold of what can and will happen under Trump.

This is a man who not only avoided the draft, but calls us veterans losers! That is not a commander-in-chief. Please tune in and listen to what could be. America’s future is riding on this election!

Carl Hurtig

Crystal Lake