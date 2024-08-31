Letter: Democrats create monster

Greetings to foreign residents. You have just won the “Biden/Harris Lottery.” If you can be one of the first 4,000 per day invited across our borders, you will qualify for free housing, debit cards and education ... at no cost to you.

American taxpayers are willing to forgo indulging themselves on many essentials, so that you may fast track to voting your own preferences to shape the future of misguided Americans. You need not speak or read English yet, or risk your safety in wars, or know your credit ratings, or prove your health status with vaccinations ... but you might have to participate in guilt about past slavery issues ... and cheer/riot about your birth country evils, but you will only be damaging U.S. property to vent your frustrations.

You will learn to appreciate that you don’t have to jeopardize your welfare by fighting for you civil rights in your birth country.

Migrants appear to be pawns for the Democrat agendas ... to divide America.

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove