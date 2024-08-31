High school football: Week 1 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge's Gavin Tinch (right) rushes during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Jacobs on Friday in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge 17, Jacobs 0: Luke Vanderwiel broke free for a 55-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 on the Wolves’ opening possession, and Prairie Ridge’s defense shut down Jacobs in their Fox Valley Conference opener.

[ Photos: Prairie Ridge at Jacobs ]

Huntley 35, Crystal Lake Central 7: Braylon Bower tossed three touchdowns as the Red Raiders rolled to an FVC win against the Tigers.

[ Photos: Huntley at Crystal Lake Central ]

Dundee-Crown 20, Crystal Lake South 14: D-C running back Terrion Spencer scored a rushing touchdown and also threw for a score as the Chargers beat the Gators in their FVC game.

[ Photos: Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown ]

Hampshire 17, McHenry 16 (OT): The Whip-Purs scored in overtime and stopped a 2-point conversion in order to beat the Warriors in their FVC opener.

Cary-Grove 27, Burlington Central 3: The defending Class 6A champion Trojans had no trouble against the Rockets, led by three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Peyton Seaburg.

Rochelle 39, Woodstock 20: Three second-half touchdowns for Woodstock weren’t enough as the Blue Streaks dropped their opener against the Hubs.

Johnsburg 41, Wilmot 21: Brett Centnarowicz ran 14 times for 174 yards and added two catches for 80 yards and two TDs as the Skyhawks won their season opener in Wisconsin.

Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22: David Randecker and Max Dennison each ran for three touchdowns for the Thunder in a blowout victory.

Richmond-Burton 21, Marian Central 7: The Rockets scored the final two touchdowns to pick up a season-opening win against the Hurricanes. QB Ray Hannemann threw two TDs for R-B.

Marengo 24, Evergreen Park 17: Running back Gavin Baros ran for a pair of 2-yard touchdowns as the Indians overcame a one-point deficit at halftime to win their opener.

Harvard 42, Lisle 7: Adam Cooke scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) to lead the Hornets to a season-opening win against the Lions.