Cary teen, Barrington man take CrossFit skills to international competition

David Crosson, left, and Holden Boone make it to the 2024 CrossFit Games where they compete against the best from around the world. (photo provided by Craig Niven)

Two athletes from CrossFit Barrington gym are entered in international CrossFit competitions this weekend.

Holden Boone, 17, of Cary will be at the Teenage CrossFit Games in Kalamazoo, Michigan, while David Crosson, 45, of Barrington is headed to the Masters CrossFit Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Boone and Crosson both will represent CrossFit Barrington gym, which is where they train and is located at 28066 W. Commercial Ave. This the first time the gym has seen its athletes make it to the finals, CrossFit Barrington owner and coach Craig Niven said.

“Those guys are just workhorses,” Niven said. “Their work ethic is second to none.”

Both Crosson and Boone have participated in virtual competitions for months that eventually led them to qualify by being in the top 40 in the world in their age respective age groups. The two will be competing against athletes from around the world including Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Sweden, Brazil and France.

The competition is where athletes vie in various intense fitness tests that consist of multiple reps including running, deadlifting, rope climbing and throwing sand bags.

Boone, a senior at Cary-Grove High School, was ranked 13th in the world after the semifinal competition, Niven said. Boone started to get into CrossFit because of his mom at age 9.

“I enjoy the journey and I enjoy the process of getting better more than the rewards that result from it,” Boone said. “I just like seeing myself getting better.”

Boone, who was on the Cary-Grove Trojans football team that took home the Class 6A state championship last year, said his goal is to finish in the top 15. Next year he will compete in the 18-24 age group, which he describes as the “elite-elite.” Whatever happens in the future, he hopes simply to enjoy the experience.

“At the end of the day, whatever happens, I made it there. I’m proud of that,” Boone said. “I’m looking to take in the experience and not let the competition aspect take away from that, because I don’t know if I’ll ever get to go back.”

Crosson, who owns the chiropractic office ChiroFit in Barrington, has been coming to the gym for 10 years. This is his first the at the finals and he is bringing 10 friends from the gym to help cheer him on.

“I’m just here to compete as hard as I can and make sure I represent our gym in a great way,” Crosson said.

Both Boone and Crosson said their favorite part of the sport is the community that comes with it. Niven describes the gym community as “tight-knit,” and his favorite part is seeing the progress people make over time.

“Everybody is there to become better versions of themselves,” Niven said. “It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see that many like-minded people working hard toward their goals.”

The events will be streamed live at The CrossfitGames YouTube channel.