Cary-Grove upsets East St. Louis for Class 6A title for second time in three years

By Joe Stevenson
Cary-Grove's Andrew Prio celebrates after his receiving touchdown with teammate Jake Hornok Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during their IHSA Class 6A state championship game against East St. Louis in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.

NORMAL – For the third time in five seasons, Cary-Grove reached the Class 6A state championship game.

And for the third time in those five seasons, the Trojans are bringing home the first-place trophy.

C-G defeated East St. Louis 23-20 Saturday at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium. It was the second time in three years the Trojans knocked off the mighty Flyers for the title.

The Trojans finished 3-6 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 18 years last season. Now, they have won 17 of their last 18 playoff games and three state titles.

East St. Louis (11-3) scored early in the fourth quarter to hand the Trojans their first deficit of the postseason, 20-15. But C-G (12-2), which had been stymied since the second quarter by East St. Louis’ defense, put together one final drive.

Fullback Logan Abrams ran in for a 2-yard score with 1:19 remaining and also ran in the two-point conversion.

C-G defensive back PJ Weaver picked off a pass on East St. Louis’ final drive to seal the victory.