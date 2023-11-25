Cary-Grove upsets East St. Louis for Class 6A title for second time in three years

NORMAL – For the third time in five seasons, Cary-Grove reached the Class 6A state championship game.

And for the third time in those five seasons, the Trojans are bringing home the first-place trophy.

C-G defeated East St. Louis 23-20 Saturday at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium. It was the second time in three years the Trojans knocked off the mighty Flyers for the title.

The Trojans finished 3-6 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 18 years last season. Now, they have won 17 of their last 18 playoff games and three state titles.

TOUCHDOWN: Logan Abrams 2-yard run. What a drive by the Trojans. 2-point conversion is good.



East St. Louis (11-3) scored early in the fourth quarter to hand the Trojans their first deficit of the postseason, 20-15. But C-G (12-2), which had been stymied since the second quarter by East St. Louis’ defense, put together one final drive.

Fullback Logan Abrams ran in for a 2-yard score with 1:19 remaining and also ran in the two-point conversion.

C-G defensive back PJ Weaver picked off a pass on East St. Louis’ final drive to seal the victory.