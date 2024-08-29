Marengo bests Woodstock North in penalty kicks: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Marengo 3, Woodstock North 2 (PK): At Woodstock, the Indians came back to win their Kishwaukee River Conference game in penalty kicks. Marengo (1-0, 1-0) scored with two seconds left in regulation to tie the match. Grant Hiemsoth and Jacob McCarthy each scored in regulation while Chris Fernandez, Myles Aukes, Kevin Kaczkos and McCarthy each scored in penalty kicks.

Richmond-Burton 6, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Jack Meyer and Nick Kyes each scored two goals to help the Rockets (1-0, 1-0) win their season opener. Trey Maziarz and Joe Kyes each scored a goal.

Hoffman Estates 4, Jacobs 1: At Hampshire Invitational, the Golden Eagles (0-1) dropped their season-opener.

Boylan Catholic 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Rockford, the Gators (0-1) couldn’t hang on in their season opener.

South Elgin 4, McHenry 2: At South Elgin, the Warriors opened their season with a nonconference loss. Cody Bundy and Emmanuel Navarrete each scored in the first half for McHenry (0-1).

Prairie Ridge 1, Warren 0: At the Grayslake North Tournament, Henry Knoll scored to lead the Wolves (1-0) to a season-opening win.

Woodstock 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Blue Streaks (1-0) opened the season with a nonconference win on the road. Ryan Spencer scored for the Tigers (0-1).

Huntley 0, Guilford 0: At Rockford, the Red Raiders (0-0-1) started the season with a draw. Jeremiah Reynolds made four saves in net.

Volleyball

St. Charles North 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At St. Charles, the Wolves (2-1) couldn’t hold on in their nonconference match, losing 20-25, 25-19, 25-15. Maizy Agnello had 12 kills and two blocks, Alli Rogers finished with 12 digs while Abby Smith earned seven kills and two blocks.

Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Elissa Furlan had nine kills and seven digs in the Rockets’ 25-14, 25-9 win. Alex Hopp had 17 assists, Lanee Cooley added 13 digs, Dani Hopp finished with seven kills while Zoe Freund added three kills for the Rockets (2-0, 2-0).

Emma Kizer had 13 digs for the Hornets (0-2, 0-1) while Gisselle Albarran added six.

Marengo 2, Woodstock 0: At Marengo, the Indians earned their first win of the season with a 25-13, 25-20 win. Emma Castro had 10 assists for Marengo (1-1, 1-1) while Leila Becovic and Addison Sanchez each earned three kills a piece.

Woodstock North 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Thunder swept the Reapers 25-19, 25-21 to stay undefeated on the young season. Devynn Schulze had 11 kills, six digs and two aces, Gabby Schefke had 16 assists and two aces and Jayden Johnson finished with five kills. Maddie Sofie added six digs and two aces for North (2-0, 2-0).

Marian Central 2, Antioch 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes won their first match of the season 25-22, 25-11.

Sandwich 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks couldn’t hold on in the KRC match 25-11, 22-25, 24-26. Adelaide Bruns finished with 23 assists, four Aces, two blocks and five digs while Juliana Cashmore had four aces, three blocks and four kills.

Boys golf

Cary-Grove 162, Huntley 163: At Foxford Hills in Cary, the Trojans pulled off a thriller to win their FVC match. Kevin Gossman shot a 37 to lead the way for C-G while Conner Lentz added a 41. Joey Boldt, Brock Iverson and Cooper Cielak each finished with a 42, Thomas Miranda finished with a 43 and Matthew Nagaj had a 54.

Taig Bhathal led the Red Raiders with a 37 and Austin Matich had a 40. Nathan Haisch took third with a 42, Gray Birkmeier earned a 44, Carson Elder earned a 46 while Wyatt Ellis and Austin Sansone had a 49 and 58, respectively.

Rockford Lutheran 143, Richmond-Burton 209: At Rockford, the Rockets (1-3) couldn’t pick up the nonconference win. Ryan Scholberg and Danny DeZanek each shot a 46 for R-B.

Larkin Invite: At the Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin, the Golden Eagles scored a 298 to take fourth as a team. Barrett Rennell shot a 72 to take fifth while Noah Deremo finished with a 74 to take 10th.

Johnsburg took eighth while Riley Johnson tied for 16th place.

Girls golf

Marian Central 187, St. Edward 245: At Wing Park Golf Course in Elgin, Jordan Cheng shot a 42 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Nina Notaro had a 43. Zoe Karlen finished with a 47 and Dakota Norwickn had a 55.

Marengo 211, Johnsburg 221: At Marengo Ridge, Maggie Hanson scored a 49 to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Katie Hanson earned a 52 while Gabby Gieseke and Charlotte Machac each had a 55.

The Skyhawks’ led all golfers with a 47 while Lauren McQuiston had a 52.

Huntley 174, Prairie Ridge 181: At Pinecrest at Huntley, Maddie Sloan led all golfers with a 40 to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC win. Keegan Smith shot a 43 while Kinsey Hayes finished with a 45.

Jenna Albanese led the Wolves with a 42 while Lily Myers shot a 45.

Jacobs 191, Burlington Central 207: At Whisper Creek at Huntley, Natalie Zimmerman shot a 46 to lead the Golden Eagles to a FVC win. Bianca Ramirez had a 47 while Katherine Maurus earned a 48.

Lexi Gibson led the Rockets with a 48 while Riya Gangavarapu earned a 50.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, Johnsburg 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept their doubles matches to earn a nonconference win. No. 1 doubles Lexi Mailey/Maggie O’Connell won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 duo Maddie Corpolongo/Audrey Wise took their match 6-1, 6-4, No. 3 doubles Anna Starr/Olivia Craigen won 6-1. 6-0, while No. 4 doubles Sophia Kuranda/Sophia Jones took their match 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 singles player Maddie Reeser won by injury.

The Skyhawks’ No. 1 singles Emmy Lewis won 6-4, 6-2, while No. 3 singles Charlie Eastland won 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Grayslake North 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Warriors couldn’t keep up in their nonconference matchup.