Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine to hold charity car show on Sunday

Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine has partnered with the Crystal Lake Lions Club, Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Crystal Lake for a Charity Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, on Williams and Brink streets in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine)

Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine – in partnership with the Crystal Lake Lions Club, Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Crystal Lake, and with the support of the city – will host a charity car show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, on Williams and Brink streets.

Williams and Brink streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the event.

Registeration is required and costs $30. All makes and models are welcome – including muscle, sports and classic cars – but the number of cars is capped at 200. Crystal Lake police and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to display squad cars and an antique firetruck.

The rain date for the event is Sept. 8.

Crystal Lake Cars & Caffeine got started in 2021 “with a group of local car enthusiasts that wanted to exercise their cars and get out of the house as we worked our way through the pandemic,” said Becky Long, one of the organizers.

As the informal group got more attention and involvement over time, members decided to add a charity element, prompting the establishment of the charity car show last year, then held at the Dole Mansion.

The success of that show prompted the group to seek a new location, where it could fit more cars, Long said, “and we found that opportunity in downtown Crystal Lake.”

New this year is a sponsor area where local businesses will display their products.

For information or to register for the show, visit business.clchamber.com/events.