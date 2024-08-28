Low hanging power lines close River Road in McHenry

River Road in McHenry was closed by the McHenry County Sheriff on Wednesday due to the report of low wires hanging over the roadway.

The road, east of the Fox River, was closed between McHenry Dam Road and Black Partridge Road until repairs can be made. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

A violent thunderstorm that rolled through the McHenry County area Tuesday evening downed trees and branches in isolated areas, McHenry County Emergency Management Agency Director David Christensen said. Most of the damage occurred in Crystal Lake, Cary and McHenry.