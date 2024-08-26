Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to cocaine possession, gets 3 years in prison

A Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Eric Acosta, 38, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty Thursday to possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, more serious counts were dismissed, including possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 doses of LSD, which are Class X felonies, as well as possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, according to a judgment order filed in the McHenry County court.

Acosta is required to serve half his prison term. He will get credit for four days served in the county jail pretrial, the order said. When released, he will be on mandatory supervised release for one year.

When Acosta was arrested March 7, 2022, he was charged along with his wife, Amber Golding, 38. Charges against her were dismissed, court documents in her case show.