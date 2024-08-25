Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Aug. 26

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Aug. 26 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Aug. 26

Volleyball: DeKalb at Burlington Central, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Central at Marian Central, Crystal Lake South at Fremd, Lakes at Huntley, Harvard at Woodstock, Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, Marengo at Woodstock North, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Marengo at Marian Central, Rockford East at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, Crystal Lake Central at Harlem, Harvard at Woodstock, Richmond-Burton at North Boone, 4:30 p.m.; Huntley at Boylan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Hampshire vs. Beecher at Wheaton Academy Tournament, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bishop McNamara at Marian Central, Streamwood at Marengo, Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock, Cary-Grove at Grayslake Central, Grayslake North at McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Huntley at DeKalb Mark Rolfing Cup (Kishwaukee CC), 1 p.m.; Woodstock North co-op at Plano Triangular (Cedardell), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Huntley at Crystal Lake Central co-op (RedTail), Hampshire at McHenry (Boone Creek), Prairie Ridge at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Woodstock North co-op, Plano at Sandwich Triangular (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Flag football: Antioch at Dundee-Crown, 5 p.m.; Jacobs at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central at Huntley, Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South, McHenry at Hampshire, Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Big Foot at Harvard, 6 p.m.; Marian Central at Rockford Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Prairie Ridge at Grayslake North Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown vs. Glenbrook South at Lake Forest Tournament, 4:45 p.m.; Westminster Christian at Burlington Central, McHenry at South Elgin, 6 p.m.; Harvard at Grayslake North Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: McHenry at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Cary-Grove at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Crystal Lake South at Huntley (Pinecrest), Prairie Ridge at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Harvard, Richmond-Burton at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Marian Central at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: McHenry at Crystal Lake Central co-op (RedTail), Harvard, Marengo at Richmond-Burton Triangular (Nippersink), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op, Rolling Meadows at St. Charles East Triangular, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Grayslake Central at Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg at Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock North at Hampshire, Woodstock at Belvidere North, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Volleyball: Prairie Ridge at St. Charles North, 5:30 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Harvard, Woodstock at Marengo, Woodstock North at Plano, Antioch at Marian Central, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, Marengo at Woodstock North, Hampshire vs. Kaneland at Hampshire Invitational, Woodstock at Crystal Lake Central, Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, 4:30 p.m.; Huntley at Guilford, 6:15 p.m.; Hoffman Estates at Jacobs, Crystal Lake South at Boylan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Marengo at Belvidere, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Jacobs, Johnsburg at Larkin Invite (Golf Club of Illinois), 1 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Rockford Lutheran Invite (Sinnissippi), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Jacobs at Burlington Central (Whisper Creek), Hampshire at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Prairie Ridge at Huntley (Pinecrest), Johnsburg at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Richmond-Burton at Rockford Lutheran (Sinnissippi), Marian Central at St. Edward (Wing Park), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country: Richmond-Burton at Antioch Quad, 4:45 p.m.

Girls cross country: Richmond-Burton at Antioch Quad, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Volleyball: Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, Hampshire at Jacobs, Huntley at McHenry, Woodstock North at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.; Winnebago at Marengo, Wauconda at Richmond-Burton, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Dundee-Crown at Lake Forest Tournament, 4:45 p.m.; McHenry at Grant, 5 p.m.; Rochelle at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.l Harvard vs. Prairie Ridge at Grayslake North Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central at Cary-Grove (Foxford Hills), Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake CC), Dundee-Crown at Huntley (Pinecrest), Hampshire at McHenry (McHenry CC), Prairie Ridge at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Belvidere at Harvard (Plum Tree), Marengo at Marian Central (Boone Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: McHenry at Johnsburg (Boone Creek), Harvard at Woodstock North co-op (Woodstock CC), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Huntley, Belvidere North co-op at Woodstock North co-op Triangular, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Woodstock North at Lakes, Grayslake North at Woodstock, Johnsburg at Crystal Lake South, Grayslake Central at Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Belvidere North, Batavia at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Football: Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, Harvard at Lisle, Johnsburg at Wilmot (Wis.), Woodstock at Rochelle, Woodstock North at Elmwood Park, 7 p.m.; Evergreen Park at Marengo, Marian Central at Richmond-Burton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Hampshire vs. Hoffman Estates at Hampshire Invitational, Richmond-Burton at Oregon Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, 5 p.m.; Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge at Johnsburg Rigby Challenge, Marengo at Stillman Valley Invitational, TBA

Flag football: Hampshire at McHenry, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Football: Alden-Hebron at Orangeville, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Marengo, Woodstock at Jefferson Invite, 8 a.m.; Harvard at Elmwood Park Quad, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Harvard vs. Warren at Grayslake North Tournament, Prairie Ridge at Grayslake North Tournament, 9 a.m.; Dundee-Crown at Lake Forest Tournament, Marian Central at Crystal Lake South, Richmond-Burton at Oregon Tournament, 10 a.m.; South Elgin at Huntley, Hampshire vs. Bolingbrook at Hampshire Invitational, 11 a.m.; Richmond-Burton at Oregon Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Woodstock North at Jacobs, noon; Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge at Johnsburg Rigby Challenge, Marengo at Stillman Valley Invitational, TBA

Boys cross country: Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Kane County Invitational (at Northwestern Medicine Field), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Huntley, McHenry, Prairie Ridge, Harvard, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North, Marian Central at McHenry County Invitational (at McHenry Township Park), 8 a.m.; Jacobs at Neuqua Valley Meet, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Kane County Invitational (at Northwestern Medicine Field), Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Huntley, McHenry, Prairie Ridge, Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock, Woodstock North, Marian Central at McHenry County Invitational (at McHenry Township Park), 8 a.m.; Jacobs at Neuqua Valley Meet, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Crystal Lake South at Schaumburg Tournament, Jacobs, Dundee-Crown, Huntley at Jacobs Invitational, Hampshire at Sycamore Invitational, Marengo at Freeport Quad, 8 a.m.

Flag football: McHenry at McHenry Quad, Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 9 a.m.; Jacobs vs. Fenton (at Dundee-Crown), 10 a.m.; Hampshire vs. Jacobs (at Dundee-Crown), 11 a.m.; Fenton at Dundee-Crown, noon