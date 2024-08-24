Letter: Insight about Trump that ‘stirs boiling acid in my belly’

I’m a father of two grown daughters and a teenage granddaughter.

Every day the press reveals new insights into who Donald Trump really is. But one thing stirs boiling acid in my belly. Each time I see his face, all I think about is his bragging on a 2005 Howard Stern radio program that he could “get away” with walking into his beauty pageant dressing rooms to “inspect” naked or half-dressed contestants.

Four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant said Trump walked into the dressing room while contestants, some as young as 15, were changing. A contestant recalled he said something like, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

His words on the Stern broadcast, “…before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it.”

If you’re the father of a young daughter, do you wish he was leering at YOUR daughter as he entered that room? If you’re the father of a young son, is this the role model you’re raising your son to emulate?

Every time you see Donald Trump’s face, know that that’s who he is. Would you allow that man to walk into your own home, with your children?

Would you allow that man to control the future of your children and shape the country they’ll live in? It’s time to decide.

Gene Rosner

Marengo