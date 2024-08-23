Crystal Lake man threatened to shoot students at Crystal Lake South High School, authorities allege

A Crystal Lake man accused of making threats to shoot “approximately six juveniles” at Crystal Lake South High School was arrested Thursday night, according to court records.

Aaron Pittner, 29, is charged with disorderly conduct by transmitting a threat to a school building or persons, a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

According to the complaint, Pittner allegedly transmitted “a threat of destruction of a school building or school property, or a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed against persons at a school, school function, or school event, whether or not school is in session after [Pittner] made threats to approximately six juveniles. The threat named the individuals he allegedly was going to shoot, and said “he was going to shoot them while on school grounds being Crystal Lake South,” according to the complaint.

Conviction on a Class 4 felony is probation to three years in prison.

Pittner has a prior conviction for aggravated battery in a public place, for which he was sentenced twice to four years in prison, court records show. He is set to appear in initial appearance court Friday afternoon.

Crystal Lake police could not immediately be reached Friday morning.

Community High School District 155 spokesperson Shannon Podzimek wrote in an email Friday morning that the district was notified by police “of an incident in the community last night, that an arrest was made, and that there is no threat to the community. We continue to work closely with the Crystal Lake Police Department to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.”