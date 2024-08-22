Road closure near downtown Woodstock Thursday

South Street east of the downtown Woodstock roundabout – where Madison Street, South Street and Lake Avenue intersect – will be closed early Thursday morning.

The Woodstock Police Department posted Wednesday that South Street between the roundabout and the intersection of Lake Street and Seminary Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for tree maintenance.

South Street is routed through a tunnel east of the roundabout.

“This closure is required to provide safety and accommodate necessary equipment to reestablish line of sight at the intersection of E Lake/S Seminary/E South St,” the police wrote in the post, adding the intersection and tunnel will re-open once work is completed.

A graphic from the police department accompanying the post indicates no right turns from Lake Avenue heading into the roundabout will be permitted. A right turn onto South Street from Seminary Avenue will also not be allowed and a left turn from Lake Street onto South Street will be prohibited during the closure.