Northwest Herald girls swimming preview: 5 to watch in 2024

Crystal Lake South co-op's Abby Uhl swims in the 200-yard freestyle championship during the 2023 IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Bella Fontana, Crystal Lake South co-op, jr.

Fontana qualified for state in three events as a sophomore, placing 24th in the 50 free and leading off two relays that advanced to Day 2. Fontana was a part of the team’s 400 free relay that placed eighth and 200 free relay that took 12th.

Hannah Johnson, Burlington Central, sr.

Johnson qualified for state for the second consecutive season, this time making it in two events. Johnson improved on her 19th-place finish in the 500 free as a sophomore by advancing to the championship final and taking seventh. She also qualified in the 200 free and finished 14th.

Rachel Johnson, Dundee-Crown co-op, so.

Johnson, who attends Jacobs, was named the FVC Newcomer of the Year and qualified for state in two events in her debut season. Johnson was 18th in the 100 backstroke and anchored the team’s 400 free relay that placed 24th.

Eliana Niemi, Dundee-Crown co-op, so.

Niemi, who goes to Jacobs, had a strong freshman season and qualified for state in two events (one individual, one relay). At state, she placed 36th in the 50 free and led off the Chargers’ 400 free relay that was 24th.

Abby Uhl, Crystal Lake South co-op, sr.

Uhl, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year, was named Most Valuable Swimmer at the FVC Invite and qualified for state in all four of her events. The Prairie Ridge standout placed fourth in the 200 free and 16th in the 100 free. She anchored the 400 free relay and 200 free relay, which took eighth and 12th, respectively.