1 of 2 people killed in UTV crash near Hebron identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified one of the men who died in a UTV crash on Thayer Road near Hebron late Saturday.

The deceased man was identified as Bryan Dahm, 36, of Woodstock. The other man’s “identification is pending further testing,” according to a news release.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy showed Dahm suffered thermal injuries, with toxicology pending.

Authorities said previously there were three people in the UTV and had initially said the two men who died were both Harvard residents. The third man, from California, declined medical attention, authorities said. Dahm and the California man were passengers, while a 40-year-old man from Harvard was the driver, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the UTV rolled over several times in the crash, came to rest upright in a ditch and caught fire. They also said alcohol was believed to have been a passenger.

UTVs, or utility terrain vehicles, also known as side-by-sides, tend to be larger and more expensive than all terrain vehicles. UTVs are not generally permitted on roads unless the township or homeowners association allows them. McHenry County does not have an ordinance on UTV use, officials said previously.

The coroner’s office is working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Hebron Fire Protection District to investigate the crash, according to the release.