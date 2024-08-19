Rhode Island man pleads guilty to altering, cashing $35,200 check from McHenry business, gets probation

A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of $35,200 from a McHenry business and was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.

David J. Braboy, 28, pleaded guilty to theft or control of property valued at $10,000 to $100,000, a Class 2 felony, according to McHenry County court records. He also was ordered to complete 30 hours of public service and pay fines and fees of $1,724, according to court orders. Sentencing on a Class 2 felony typically ranges from probation to seven years in prison.

When he fulfills the terms of his second-chance probation, the court “shall dismiss the charges,” according to Illinois statute, his attorney Angelo Mourelatos said. He declined to comment further.

Braboy is required to submit to at least three screenings that must be negative for any illegal drugs or unprescribed medication. His probation was allowed to be transferred to Rhode Island. He also is prohibited from having any contact with Joule Technologies Inc. or its owner, the order said.

Braboy was accused of intercepting a check from Joule in October 2021, according to court documents.

When reached by phone Friday, Joule Technologies owner Donald Wallin said he does not know Braboy or exactly how the check, which was written and mailed to a supplier in Rhode Island, fell into his hands. But Wallin said Braboy altered it by putting his name on it as the payee and cashed it. Wallin said he has not yet received the money back.

Joule Technologies is a designer and manufacturer of custom test fixtures for the electronics manufacturing industry, according to the company website.