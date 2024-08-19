Letter: Why Trump should NOT be elected again

34 convictions.

Three marriages.

Six bankruptcies.

“Grab ‘em by the pussy.”

“I like people who weren’t captured.” (Said in regards to soldiers, in particular John McCain.)

“I will build a great great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall.” (P.S. Never happened.)

“Very fine people on both sides.” (Said in regards to racial fights.)

Friends with Putin and Kim Jong-il, both dictators...

Trump’s name mentioned 312 times in Project 2025 but he claims not to know what it is...

Found liable by a civil jury of sexual assault...

Berates opponents...

Did NOT make America Great Again after four years of being president...

Learned his behavior from grandfather, who made money from running a hotel and brothel in northwestern Canada...

Deceased sister Judge Maryanne Trump criticized him harshly in private recorded conversations with her niece...

Niece Mary Trump warns everyone about the dangers of her uncle every day on Facebook...

These are facts.

Donna Davis

Woodstock